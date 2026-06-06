Kogi CJ Releases 10 Awaiting Trial Inmates

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

In line with the determination to decongest the correctional centres in Kogi State, the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Josiah Majebi, has ordered the release of 10 awaiting trial inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton-Karfe.

Justice Majebi gave this order reviewing cases of inmates languishing in custody without trial at various correctional centres in the State yesterday .

The high-impact visit which commenced on Monday and expected to end on Thursday this week, aimed at reviewing cases of inmates languishing in custody without trial as five other inmates were transferred to other correctional facilities within the state to facilitate speedy prosecution.

Justice Majebi said the four days exercise was part of ongoing efforts by the judiciary to decongest custodial centres and ensure that justice is not delayed but.or denied to detainees unnecessarily held without trial.

While addressing inmates during the correctional centres tour across the state, the ChiefJudge urged those awaiting trial to remain patient, assuring them that their cases would soon be concluded.