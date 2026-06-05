Widow of Slain Lagos-based Businessman Sues IG, FCT Police Commissioner over Children’s Detention

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Lovelyn Chizoba Adimike, the Widow of slain Lagos-based businessman, Chief Lucky Chinedu Adimike, has along with two of her children sued the Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Olatunji Disu, and the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ahmed Sanusi, over allegations bordering on unlawful detention.

Anthony Odirachukwumma Adimike, Stephanie Chinyere Adimike (children of the late businessman) and Comfort Ajibade, who are 2nd, 3rd and 4th plaintiffs in the suit filed at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, have been in custody since last month, when they were arrested and detained by the Police over Adimike’s death in his Abuja residence, last month.

The suit filed by their lawyer, Chibuzor Obiajunwa, is specifically seeking the immediate release of the detainees from police custody, or be taking to court for trial, if investigation establishes a prima facie case against them.

Besides the Police, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, is also sued as a respondent in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1149/2026.

The Lagos businessman was said to have been stabbed to death in his house in Guzape, however, his wife claimed he was shot and died of several bullet wounds.

Following Adimike’s death on May 15, 2026, his two children, Anthony and Stephanie, including Comfort, a friend to his daughter were taken into custody for interrogation.

They were alleged to be in detention at the FCT Intelligence Response Team (IRT) detention facility, formerly called, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Headquarters, Behind Area 3 Police Station, Gudu District, Abuja.

The applicants, in the fundamental rights enforcement suit dated June 2 but filed on June 3, are asking the court to stop forthwith the violation of their rights to life, dignity of their human persons, personal liberty, freedom of movement, among others.

They sought an order directing the IG and the commissioner to charge all of them or anyone of them before appropriate court if the police investigation established a prima facie case against them or any of the affected applicants.

Besides, they urged the court to thereafter order the police to transmit the original copy of the police investigation case file to the AGF and Minister of Justice, Mr. Fagbemi, for a legal opinion and necessary administrative action.

In the affidavit in support of the originating motion on notice deposed to by Lovelyn, the widow recalled how she interacted with her late husband and two children who were all in Abuja, a night before his gruesome murder.

“That night, after my husband Chief Godwin Chinedu Lucky Adimike went to bed, one of my daughter’s friends by name Comfort Ajibade, the 4th applicant came over to the house.

“The 2nd, 3rd and 4th applicants drove out for a night outing that night as they were previously used to doing whenever the 2nd and 3rd applicants were in the house on their own.

“The next day, my children went about their business as usual without knowing that their father had been killed in his bedroom.

“It was me who continued to call him (my husband) but up to 11am of May 15, 2025, he was yet to respond to me.

“Worried, I called the 2nd applicant (Anthony) who I instructed to immediately return to the house and open his father’s bedroom door.

“On his return to the house, he opened the bedroom door and found his father prone and lifeless. The screenshot of my call log showing the call is attached as Exhibit A7,” she narrated.

Lovelyn said on learning about what had happened, she instructed Anthony to report the matter to the police.

“The 2nd applicant went to report the matter at the Guzape Village Police Station.

“The police came back with him and took custody of the bodily remains of his father.

“The corpse was deposited at the Karu General Hospital, Karu. The 2nd applicant was then arrested. In due course her sister and her friend (Comfort), the 4th applicant were also arrested.”

She said on being informed about what had happened, that same day she called one of her husband’s brothers and told him what had happened.

She said the deceased’s brother arrived in Abuja on May 16, shortly before her own arrival.

“Upon his arrival, he proceeded with his entourage to see my husband’s corpse at the Karu General Hospital.

“The naked corpse of my husband was brought out for them on a pallet.

“Shortly after he (name witheld) and his entourage were allowed to see the naked corpse of my husband on the pallet, that exact sight of my husband’s corpse lying naked on the pallet became available on the internet and went viral.

“A print-out of the picture currently on the internet is attached and marked as Exhibit A9,” she alleged.

She added that from that point on, his husband’s death became the subject of a frenzy of social media rumours, speculation and publications all of which accused my son, the 2nd applicant, of having stabbed his father to death with a knife.

Lovelyn, however, said contrary to rumour going the round, her husband was shot, citing the alleged bullet holes on his chest.

“Having severally viewed the corpse of my late husband, I am aware that he has four gunshot wounds on the lower left chest which I am convinced is likely to have been the cause of his death.

“The document attached as Exhibit A8 bears me out.

“After I had seen the corpse of my husband, his bodily remains were subsequently moved from Karu General Hospital to the National Hospital, Abuja on Thursday, May 21, 2026,” she averred.

Lovelyn alleged that while the autopsy was about to be carried out under police supervision, she could not withstand the medical procedure, hence, she appointed a representative.

“I was too distressed to witness it, so I left the room where the autopsy was being carried out.

“As soon as I left the room, the police ordered my sister, Nelly Chinenye Ejike Okafor, who had been in the room as my representative out of the room.

“That was how the autopsy was carried out behind my back,” she alleged.

She said it was on these grounds that the suit to enforce their rights was instituted.

Lovelyn equally said that if not compelled by the court, the AGF, who is the the 4th respondent, would not exercise the power of his office to stop the police alleged violation of their fundamental rights.

“While I am in Abuja mourning my husband, on Tuesday last week, unknown persons went to our house at Lagos and sought to compel our gatemen to open the gate so that they will take away our cars parked at the premises.

“They said that they were sent by my late husband’s brothers but the gatemen refused them entry,” Lovelyn said, among other allegations.

She further disclosed on oath that while her husband still lies dead at the morgue, his siblings allegedly sent out a caveat online over his properties, shops and his debtors.

Lovelyn insisted that her husband was shot dead “from a gun that had been fitted with a silencer to prevent the entire neighbourhood from hearing the gun when it was being fired in the silence of that night.”

She said: “Having severally viewed my husband’s corpse, I believe that contrary to stories being peddled that my husband had been stabbed to death, my husband had been shot dead and the gunshots that killed him were fired from a gun that had been fitted with a silencer to prevent the entire neighbourhood from hearing the gun when it was being fired in the silence of that night.”