ADC Sues Tsoho over Alleged Disobedience of Court, Asks NJC to Probe Him for Graft

Alex Enumah in Abuja





African Democratic Congress (ADC) has commenced legal action against Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court (FHC), Justice John Tsoho, over allegations of corruption, disobedience of the orders of courts, as well as manifest bias against the party, in respect of a pending case at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

The suit, dated and filed on June 4 by National Welfare Secretary of ADC, Nkemakolam Ukandu, had as defendants National Judicial Council (NJC), Tsoho, and Justice Peter Lifu, a judge newly assigned to hear the suit challenging the Senator David Mark-led leadership of ADC.

The plaintiff, who was seeking to be joined in the Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, brought by Nafiu Bala Gombe against the Mark-led leadership, accused the chief judge and Lifu of manifest bias, and willingness to do the biddings of persons against the interest of the party.

Ukandu, in the suit he personally filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, faulted the chief judge for reassigning the suit to Lifu, in alleged disregard of the orders of the Supreme Court as well as Justice Emeka Nwite of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, who initially heard the suit brought by Gombe against the party.

The plaintiff, in the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/ CS/ 1165/2026, recalled that an appeal from an interlocutory decision of Nwite rose to the Supreme Court, wherein the apex court on April 30, 2026, “made an order of remittance of Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025: Nafiu Bala Gombe VS. ADC & 4 ORS back to Justice Emeka Nwite for continuation of hearing of pending applications challenging the jurisdiction of the trial court.”

He stated that upon resumption of hearing before Nwite, the plaintiff wrote to the chief judge praying for a reassignment of the matter to another judge of the Honourable Court.

Ukandu stated, “All the defendants’ counsel, including counsel to the applicants seeking to be joined in this matter, opposed the said application by the plaintiff’s counsel and Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite thereafter adjourned the matter sine die pending the service of the said letter by the plaintiff’s on all the parties in the matter, outcome of the letter by the 2nd defendant and the furnishing of the CTC of the judgement of the Supreme Court to the court.

“Without complying with the orders of the Supreme Court and Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite, the 2nd Defendant in abuse of his judicial powers reassigned this matter,” to Lifu.

He added that the third defendant, on his part, pretending not to see the order of Nwite, went ahead and fixed the matter for hearing for June 3, 2026.

Ukandu further recalled that ADC had on May 7 informed the whole world through a press release that the chief judge had planned to reassign the case to another judge favourable to the plaintiff.

He said the party had “warned against such unethical practice but the 2nd Defendant despite the public outcry reassigned the suit to the 3rd Defendant who have been nick-named as ‘Wike Judges’.”

He stated that the third defendant had started presiding over the matter, despite taking judicial notice of the orders of the Supreme Court and Nwite, and that the matter came up for hearing before the third defendant.

Claiming that no hearing notice was served on his counsel, Kalu Kalu Agu, in respect of the proceedings June 3, 2026, Ukandu alleged that the second defendant was accused by a renowned Professor of Law, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, of assigning all political cases that Nyesom Wike had interest in to the third defendant to hear and determine.

Ukandu stated, “The latest accusation made by the erudite Professor of Law against the 1st and 2nd Defendants was published by The GUARDIAN Newspaper and the Claimant hereby reproduces same hereunder and it is hereby pleaded:

“The Plaintiff believes as his matter, pending before the 3rd Defendant’s Court in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, affects Nyesom Wike’s interest, he would not get justice.

“The 3rd Defendant has consistently disregarded the doctrine of stare decisis which is one of the hallmarks of the judicial system and has displayed clear bias against me.

“The 3rd Defendant is on a dangerous mission to destroy all the opposition parties in Nigeria to serve the interest of Nyesom Wike, the ruling APC and Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom he visited shamelessly begging for landed property in Abuja which is against the code of conduct for judicial officers in Nigeria.

“Nyesom Wike is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in the cabinet of the President of Nigeria and he supports the president’s re-election aspiration.

“Nyesom Wike is believed to be the cause of the protracted internal crises bewildering the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and does not want a strong opposition political party to exist to contest against the president of Nigeria in 2027 presidential election.”

Ukandu added, “The 3rd Defendant, in his proceedings had shown disdain to the ethics of judicial officers and the legal profession.

“The 2nd and 3rd Defendants are handling the Plaintiff’s matter as if they are untouchable and no judicial consequences for their wrongful actions and/or inactions.”

While disclosing that he had petitioned NJC and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on corruption, abuse of judicial powers, disobedience to court orders, and bias by the second and third defendants against the plaintiff, he wanted the court to make a declaration that it was the responsibility of NJC to investigate complaints against judicial officers and mete out sanctions accordingly.

Ukandu accordingly prayed the court to direct NJC “to investigate the allegation of corruption, abuse of judicial powers, disobedience to court orders and manifest bias against the second and third defendants with regard to their involvement in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025: between Gombe and the ADC as encapsulated in the petition to the NJC against the second and third defendants”.

Other reliefs he sought from the court included, “An order of injunction restraining the 3rd Defendant from continuing to preside over Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025: between Gombe and ADC, pending the hearing and determination of the petition to the 1st Defendant by the Plaintiff against the 2nd and 3rd Defendants.”

Ukandu also asked for another order of the court directing Lifu to recuse himself from further hearing in the suit, on grounds of corruption, abuse of judicial powers, disobedience to court orders and manifest bias/grave likelihood of bias on the part of the third defendant against the plaintiff.