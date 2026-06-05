Police Boost Officers’ Capacity in AI Use for Enforcement, Secure N2bn Court Victories

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Nigeria Police strengthened the capacity of its officers in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for law enforcement, following the successful conclusion of the Second AI-POL Leadership Dialogue Workshop on Advancing Innovation, Governance, and the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in Policing.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the workshop brought together senior law enforcement officers, technology experts, and international partners in a productive exchange on the growing role of artificial intelligence in modern policing.

Placid said participants examined practical applications of AI in security operations, considered the challenges associated with its adoption, and drew on global experiences to develop workable strategies for the Nigeria Police.

Speaking during the workshop, Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, described the engagement as both timely and transformative.

Disu stated that the discussions underscored the reality that artificial intelligence was already reshaping policing and security operations globally.

He expressed appreciation to all participants, facilitators, experts, and partners for their contributions, and reaffirmed the force’s commitment to sustaining such collaborations.

A key feature of the workshop was a special presentation based on outcomes from the 5th Global Meeting for AI and Law Enforcement, which identified Nigeria as a priority partner for the African AI Policing Pilot initiative.

Participants were further encouraged to ensure that the knowledge gained during the workshop was not confined to discussions but translated into practical application within their respective commands.

In another development, the police recorded significant judicial successes at the Federal High Court, Abuja, in two separate rulings that reinforced the country’s criminal jurisprudence and strengthened law enforcement authority.

In the first judgement delivered on Tuesday, May 14, 2026, Justice Emeka Nwite granted a permanent forfeiture order on assets valued at over N2 billion linked to a financial sector staff member, Alonge Opeyemi Yetunde, and her associates in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/274/2026.

According to another statement by Placid, the forfeited assets—spread across Lagos, Osun, Delta states, and the Federal Capital Territory—included bank accounts, digital wallets, vehicles, and real estate properties.

The principal suspect, who was currently remanded at the Suleja Correctional Custodial Centre, faced charges bordering on fraud and money laundering.

In a related development, the court, on Monday, May 13, 2026, dismissed a N100 million Fundamental Rights Enforcement Suit filed by United States-based suspect, David Imole Averehi, against the Nigeria Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, INTERPOL, in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/4119/45.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Bello Kawu held that the court could not be used to obstruct lawful statutory duties of the police or shield individuals alleged to be involved in criminal activities from prosecution.

The judgement effectively cleared the way for the NCB to proceed with the prosecution of Averehi for obtaining money under false pretences.