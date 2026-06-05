Fayose: Opposition Chasing Shadows, Tinubu and Oyebanji Already Ahead

• Oluyede tackles ex-governor

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has declared that opposition politicians seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji were “chasing shadows”, because both leaders had already secured significant political advantage through their performance and growing public support.

Fayose, a major supporter of the president, said the political realities on the ground showed that Tinubu and Oyebanji currently enjoyed widespread acceptance among Nigerians and Ekiti residents, respectively, making them formidable forces ahead of future electoral contests.

The former governor explained that his support for the two leaders was not based on party affiliation but on what he described as their demonstrated commitment to governance, development, and responsiveness to the needs of the people.

According to him, Oyebanji has succeeded in building political bridges across party lines while sustaining peace, stability, and development in Ekiti State, a development he said had endeared the governor to many stakeholders, including those outside the ruling party.

Fayose said, “Oyebanji has carried everyone along. His style of leadership has reduced political tension and promoted inclusiveness. When a leader is doing well, it is only fair to acknowledge it regardless of political differences.”

On the national scene, the former governor maintained that Tinubu had shown courage in confronting long-standing economic and governance challenges, adding that while some of the reforms may be difficult, they are necessary for the country’s long-term stability and growth.

He stated that opposition figures hoping to capitalise on public dissatisfaction must first present credible alternatives, saying mere criticism would not be enough to convince voters.

But a disagreement emerged within Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State as a result of Fayose’s endorsement of Oyebanji. The party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Wole Oluyede, openly distanced himself from the former governor’s position.

Oluyede, speaking during an interactive session with journalists at his country home in Ikere-Ekiti, disagreed with Fayose’s assessment of the Oyebanji administration.

Oluyede said, “I have tremendous respect for Fayose and his right to make political choices. However, I hold a different view regarding the performance of the present administration and the direction the state should be taking.”

He said governance should be assessed based on the expectations and aspirations of the people, particularly in areas, such as security, infrastructure development, and public service delivery.

Oluyede stated that while endorsements were personal decisions, elections were ultimately determined by voters.

However, on national politics, Oluyede reaffirmed his support for Tinubu, describing his backing for the president as a long-standing position based on conviction.

He said while the country faced significant challenges, stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments would help deliver the desired benefits of ongoing reforms to the people.