  • Friday, 5th June, 2026

United Nigeria Airlines Gifts Passengers with Samsung Phones

Business | 3 seconds ago

Stories by Chinedu Eze

United Nigeria Airlines has rewarded its passengers with the recently released Samsung Galaxy phones, as part of its ‘Awesome Row’ partnership with the mobile phone the company. 

The winners, Hamid Ibrahim, Chidi Chinedu, and Gbenga Bello, were among passengers selected through an on-board lucky dip on the Lagos–Abuja and Abuja–Lagos flights on that day.

Passengers also got exclusive in-flight access to the new Samsung Galaxy A57 and A37 and winners emerged from the live experience. 

Speaking on the outcome of the initiative, United Nigeria Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer, Dayo Olawuyi, expressed delight at the success of the promotion, saying that it reflects the airline’s deepest commitment to its passengers and the values that drive the brand.

“At United Nigeria Airlines, we fly to unite. Every route we operate, every flight we run, is about bringing Nigerians together, whether for business, work or family functions.

“The partnership with Samsung is an extension of that mission because they share our belief in delivering the very best to Nigerians, and together, we wanted to create a moment that passengers would never forget. We are very thrilled for Hamid, Chidi, and Gbenga, and we congratulate them on their wins.

“We are very passionate about ensuring our customers have the best experience, and that is exactly the kind of thing we want people to associate with flying United Nigeria Airlines,” he said.

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