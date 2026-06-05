Military Pension Board Raises Fraud Alert, Warns NOKs Not to Divulge Sensitive Information to Fraudsters

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Military Pension Board (MPB) has issued a fraud alert, cautioning retirees and next of kins (NOKs) against disclosing sensitive personal or financial information to fraudsters who may seek to exploit pension-related processes for unlawful gain.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of the Military Pensions Board, Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed, alerted all military pensioners, retirees, and next of kins (NOKs) to the activities of unscrupulous individuals who have been contacting pensioners and requesting sensitive personal information under various pretexts, including promises of facilitating loans, processing benefits, or providing other financial services.

He said, “The Board has received reports that some of these individuals are demanding personal details such as Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), National Identification Numbers (NIN), bank account details, ATM card information, and other confidential data. Pensioners are hereby strongly advised not to disclose such information to any individual, group, or platform that is not officially authorised by the Military Pensions Board.

“The Military Pensions Board does not engage third parties to collect pensioners’ personal or banking information for the purpose of processing loans, pension payments, gratuities, or any other benefits. Any request for such information from unofficial sources should be treated with caution and reported to the appropriate authorities.”

The Board encouraged pensioners and NOKs to conduct all official business relating to their pensions and benefits only through recognised MPB channels and designated contact lines.

Squadron Leader Mohammed said the Board remains committed to safeguarding the interests of military retirees and will continue to work with relevant agencies to protect pensioners from fraudulent activities.