Olawepo-Hashim Promises Improved Naira-to-Dollar Exchange Rate, as Massive Crowd Converges on Abuja

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former presidential candidate and global energy entrepreneur, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has pledged to restore the value of the naira to an exchange rate of between N500-N525 to one US dollar if elected president of Nigeria.

He disclosed this when thousands of Accord Party supporters in FCT converged in Dawaki, Abuja, on Thursday, to reaffirm their loyalty and support for his 2027 presidential ambition.

However, in another development, the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement has raised concerns over what it describes as external interference in the Accord Party’s presidential nomination process, insisting that Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim remains the party’s duly elected candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The group said recent statements by sections of the Accord Party leadership disputing Hashim’s emergence were “unfounded and contrary to documented facts and democratic procedures already concluded within the party.”

Meanwhile, addressing the mammoth gathering in Abuja on Thursday, Hashim thanked party members and supporters for what he described as their resilience, steadfastness and courage throughout the recent primary processes of the Accord Party.

The former presidential candidate used the occasion to launch a scathing criticism of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing the government of failing to address the country’s worsening economic situation and the hardship confronting millions of Nigerians.

According to him, the economic realities facing citizens continue to deteriorate daily, with rising costs of living, declining purchasing power with growing unemployment deepening the suffering of ordinary families across the country.

Hashim alleged that those currently in power were more preoccupied with retaining political control than addressing the pressing needs of the people. He further claimed that elements within the government had become involved in the internal affairs of opposition parties, including the ADC, PDP and Accord Party, in a bid to weaken alternative political platforms ahead of future elections.

He warned that attempts to restrict democratic participation and undermine political competition could have serious consequences, arguing that history had repeatedly shown that leaders who sought to cling desperately to power often faced public rejection and divine judgment in Nigeria.

Drawing historical parallels, Hashim referenced the late military ruler, General Sani Abacha, stating that no individual could permanently suppress the will of the people or obstruct the course of democracy.

The Accord Party chieftain also expressed disappointment with sections of the party leadership over their recent position regarding his presidential aspiration, maintaining that the timing and content of their public statements had raised questions about the integrity and transparency of the process.

He insisted that his political involvement was driven not by personal ambition but by a commitment to improving the welfare and living conditions of Nigerians, which he said had significantly worsened under the current administration.

Hashim lamented the growing difficulties faced by parents in meeting basic responsibilities, particularly the payment of school fees, noting that many families were being forced to make painful sacrifices to keep their children in school.

Reflecting on his formative years, he recalled a period when quality education was more accessible and affordable, stressing that today’s economic realities had placed education beyond the reach of many low-income households.

He said a responsible government must prioritise economic growth, job creation and educational opportunities for young people, arguing that these were essential ingredients for national development and social stability.

The former presidential candidate urged his supporters to remain peaceful, law-abiding and actively engaged in the democratic process, despite the challenges confronting the opposition and the nation at large.

He expressed confidence that justice would ultimately prevail, adding that leaders who manipulate institutions and abuse power would eventually be held accountable by history and by God.

Hashim concluded by thanking the enthusiastic crowd for what he described as their unwavering love, loyalty and support, assuring them that their sacrifices and commitment to the cause of national renewal would not be in vain.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement National Coordinator, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the movement maintained that Hashim’s emergence as presidential candidate was the outcome of a legitimate internal process involving party members across the country.

It stated that his participation followed a formal invitation by the Accord Party national leadership, after which he joined the party in March 2026 following consultations on strengthening Nigeria’s multiparty democracy.

The group added that Hashim subsequently mobilised nationwide support, contributed resources to party development, and participated fully in activities leading to the presidential primary.

According to the statement, the party leadership had repeatedly assured Hashim that Accord would field a presidential candidate in line with the Electoral Act and internal party guidelines.

It also referenced tensions reportedly linked to political statements and alignments outside the party structure, including comments attributed to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke regarding support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

The movement further alleged that external political interests attempted to influence the party’s decision-making process ahead of the presidential primary, claiming such pressure was aimed at preventing Accord Party from presenting a candidate in the 2027 elections.

The movement urged party members and the public to remain calm.

The group argues that what is happening in the Accord Party is not an isolated incident.

ADC has also witnessed factional disputes over its presidential ticket, with multiple claimants emerging from rival party structures.

The PDP has similarly experienced disputes over its presidential nomination process, with rival factions presenting different positions regarding the party’s candidate.

The Labour Party, like the ADC and PDP, also has multiple claims.

Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement noted that virtually all political parties in Nigeria where strong candidates have featured have at least two parallel candidates, or the emergence of any serious candidate is sabotaged by agents of the incumbent government, consistent with a plan to ensure that no viable candidate competes with the incumbent.

The group said Dr. Hashim remains committed to democratic principles and national unity, adding that he continues to focus on offering credible leadership alternatives ahead of the 2027 general elections.