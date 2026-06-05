Bills on Free Maternal Healthcare, Environmental Sanitation Pass Second Reading in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in lLokoja





The Kogi State House of Assembly has passed for second reading a bill seeking to provide free maternal and neonatal healthcare services for pregnant women and newborns in state-owned health facilities across the state.

The Assembly also advanced a separate bill aimed at preventing public littering and the defacement of public and private properties, describing it as a crucial step toward improving environmental sanitation and public health.

Both private member bills were sponsored by the member representing Omala State Constituency, Hon. Umar Yahaya, popularly known as “Connect.”

The lawmaker noted the bill will complement the about 90 Primary Health Care Centres the Kogi State Government has built and commissioned across the state.

He described the effort of the state government as one that is unprecedented being the reason why after the appraisal of the state government efforts, it was agreed the bill aligns with the vision of the Gov. Usman Ahmed Ododo’s administration.

He added that when passed, the bill will enable citizens enjoy the full utilization of the Primary Health Care Centres in the state.

The maternal healthcare bill, titled “A Bill for a Law to Provide for Free Maternal and Neonatal Healthcare Services for Pregnant Women and Newborn Children in State-Owned Health Facilities in Kogi State and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2025,”was first read on October 14, 2025.

The proposed legislation comprises seven parts and 31 clauses.

At the plenary session, Yahaya said the legislation seeks to guarantee free antenatal care, skilled delivery services, including caesarean sections, obstetric and neonatal care, immunisation, diagnostic services, essential drugs, and comprehensive newborn care in all state-owned healthcare facilities.

According to him, the bill is designed to eliminate financial barriers that compel many families to pay out-of-pocket for maternal healthcare services.

He noted that Nigeria accounts for about 14 per cent of global maternal deaths and lamented that many maternal and neonatal deaths in Kogi State occur because expectant mothers are unable to afford treatment.

The lawmaker cited instances where pregnant women reportedly lost their lives after being denied access to medical care due to inability to make upfront payments.

He commended the state government over the initiatives such as the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative and the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week programme, Yahaya stressed the need for legal backing to ensure sustainability and accountability.

“This Bill provides that framework. It ensures that access to life-saving maternal and neonatal healthcare is not a privilege but a guaranteed right for every pregnant woman and newborn child in our state,” he said.

He further expressed confidence that existing partnerships with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and related healthcare interventions would support effective implementation of the proposed law.

Members of the House, including Speaker Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf and Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Comfort Nwuchiola Egwaba, commended the initiative, describing it as a landmark intervention capable of significantly reducing maternal and neonatal mortality and related complications across the state.

Following extensive deliberations, the bill was passed for second reading and referred to the relevant House committees for further legislative scrutiny.

Similarly, the House passed for second reading “A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Prevention and Control of Public Littering, the Defacement of Public and Private Places and for Other Related Matters, 2025.”

The bill, which was also first read on October 14, 2025, is structured into seven parts and 22 sections.

It seeks to establish a comprehensive legal framework for environmental sanitation enforcement, define responsibilities for citizens and businesses, prescribe penalties for violations, and encourage public participation in maintaining a clean environment.

Presenting the bill, Hon. Yahaya expressed concern over the growing menace of indiscriminate waste disposal, blocked drainage systems, and vandalised public infrastructure, noting that such practices contribute significantly to flooding and the spread of diseases.

“The Bill prohibits littering except in designated waste bins, bans the dumping of refuse in gutters and waterways, and holds individuals, businesses and property occupiers accountable for maintaining clean surroundings,” he said.

He added that the proposed law would empower Environmental Enforcement Officers, introduce administrative sanctions for offenders, and provide community service as an alternative to fines or imprisonment in appropriate cases.

According to him, the legislation would also mandate the state government and local councils to provide waste disposal facilities, establish recycling centres, and embark on sustained public awareness campaigns.

Speaker Yusuf, Deputy Speaker Egwaba, and other lawmakers who contributed to the debate described the bill as timely and necessary.

The lawmakers emphasised the need for residents to cultivate a culture of cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

“Cleanliness is next to godliness. This law will help ensure that our communities remain clean, healthy and free from disease-causing conditions,” the Speaker said.

The bill subsequently passed second reading and was referred to the House Committees on Environment and Judiciary for further consideration.

During plenary, the Speaker, on behalf of the Assembly, received and welcomed students of Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, who were on an educational excursion to observe legislative proceedings.

The 8th Kogi State House of Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to enacting laws that protect public health, promote environmental sanitation, and enhance the welfare of citizens across the state.