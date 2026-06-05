Gov Diri Makes Case for African Women in Leadership

• Knocks xenophobia in South Africa

•Yenagoa, Banjul sign pact

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has advocated greater inclusion and opportunities for women in governance and leadership positions across Africa.

Senator Diri contended the continent’s progress will be accelerated when women with potential and vision were integrated into critical spheres of decision-making.

The Bayelsa governor spoke during the formal presentation of a book, magazine and documentary in honour of the first female Mayor of the City of Banjul, Mrs. Rohey Malick Lowe, at the Dawda Jawara International Conference Centre in The Gambia on Wednesday.

Governor Diri eulogised Lowe, the country’s popular advocate for women’s rights and empowerment, describing her as a woman whose accomplishments stood as evidence of purposeful leadership.

He said: “May I use this platform to encourage leaders across our continent to deliberately create opportunities for women to contribute at the highest levels of governance and public service.

“The progress of our nations will be accelerated when leadership is inclusive and when merit, competence, and vision are allowed to flourish irrespective of gender.

“Indeed, one is compelled to ask whether some of the developmental challenges confronting our continent stem from our failure to sufficiently integrate women into governance and other critical spheres of decision-making.

“Africa cannot afford to leave half of its human capital on the sidelines while seeking solutions to complex social, economic, and political challenges.

“Across communities, institutions, and governments, women have consistently demonstrated resilience, innovation, compassion, and an uncommon commitment to service. Yet, leadership in Africa has not fully explored or harnessed this immense reservoir of talent and potential.

“As I reflect on this, I must confess that I have long been an advocate for greater participation of women in leadership. This conviction is not rooted in sentiment but in experience and observation.

“As governor, I am committed to playing my part in this regard. In Bayelsa State, we have consciously expanded opportunities for women and young people to participate meaningfully at all levels of governance because sustainable development is best achieved when every segment of society has a seat at the table and a stake in the future.”

According to the Bayelsa helmsman who was the special guest at the event, cultural practices that inhibit women in leadership should be discarded in order for them to unleash their full potential.

Diri described the mayor’s success story, as attested to by many of the speakers, as making a strong case for the empowerment of women everywhere.

“It is therefore fitting that today we celebrate a leader whose accomplishments stand as evidence of what purposeful and inclusive leadership can achieve.

“The book, documentary, and magazine do more than commemorate. They provide a benchmark of service, a record of what deliberate, citizen-centred leadership can produce. They will serve as both inspiration and instruction for those who follow.”

On the ongoing xenophobic incidents against fellow Africans in South Africa, Diri expressed concern that such developments destroy the fabric of the continent’s unity.

“Such acts wound the fabric of Pan-African brotherhood that our forebears like Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, the independence leader of The Gambia, fought to build. When one nation suffers, our response must be guided by compassion, solidarity, and pragmatic support.”

At the event, a sister-city agreement on economic development between the Banjul City Council and Yenagoa Local Government Area was signed by the mayors of both councils – Lowe for Banjul and Bulodisiye Ndiwari for Yenagoa.

Lowe also presented a key to the City of Banjul and other awards to the governor in recognition of his support for women empowerment.

She appreciated Diri for his exceptional support for women empowerment, noting that it was uncommon among the political leadership in Africa.

Lowe recounted her political journey and how becoming the 16th mayor of Banjul and the only female in the country had shaped her life and commitment to service and the dignity of the African woman, taking after her father who was the 8th mayor of the city.

Earlier, the keynote speaker and former Mayor of the City of Leeds, United Kingdom, Mrs. Abigail Marshal-Katung, described Lowe as a “living legend, who has taken the name of her city and country across oceans and continents, and into the highest chambers of global power.

“I will begin with the local level, which I call transforming Banjul from within. When Her Worship was elected the Mayor of Banjul in 2018, she inherited a city rich in history but burdened by neglect. She did not complain. She acted, and as a woman of courage, it is surely in her deeds.”

Present at the well-attended event were political and business leaders and partners of the council from the country, Senegal, Morocco, America and China, including the former Vice President of The Gambia, Ousainou Darboe, the Mayor of Dakar, Adama Sarr, several women groups as well as the Rivers-Bayelsa Youth Community and members of the Nigerian community in The Gambia.

On the governor’s entourage were the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Women and Children’s Affairs, Social Development and Empowerment, Joanna Gigi, the Mayor of Yenagoa City Council, Bulodisiye Ndiwari, and his Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area counterpart, Tariye Lelei.