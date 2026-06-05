Glo Unveils Massive Data Boost Offer, ‘More Data More Value

Ayodeji Ake





Nigeria’s telecommunication and digital services company, Globacom, has unveiled a new data offer, tagged, “More Data More Value only on Glo,” designed exclusively to enrich digital experience of its subscribers.

Globacom is reasserting its leading position by offering nearly 10 per cent more data across its bundles as the Nigerian telecom landscape shifts towards a data-led economy.

In a statement released in Lagos yesterday, Globacom explained, “The new offer is designed to ensure that every Naira spent by a Nigerian consumer yields the highest possible digital return.”

It said the offer reinforced Globacom’s long-standing reputation for affordability and empowerment.

According to the company, “More Data More Value” offers a variety of weekly and monthly options planned to balance daytime and night-time usage.

The weekly plan includes N1,000 option, which provides 3.7GB of total data, consisting of 1.7GB main data and 2GB night data, while that of N2,000 offers 9GB in total, divided into 6.5GB main data and 2.5GB night data.

The monthly plan also comes with different options, including N1,500, which delivers a total of 5.2GB (2.2GB main data paired with 3GB night data); N2,000 option offering 6.25GB data, a combination of 3.25GB main data and 3GB night data; and 16.5GB, comprising 14.5GB main data and 2GB night data, which goes for N5,000.

There is also the N10,000 and N15,000 options, with N10,000 providing 42GB total, 38GB main data and 4GB night data, while N15,000 offers 64GB in total, consisting of 62GB main data and 2GB night data.

The company explained that its enhanced bundles provided the necessary incentive for students, remote workers, and entrepreneurs to browse longer, whether for TikTok trends, Instagram aesthetics, YouTube streaming, or high-stakes gaming, and stream without fear, ensuring their professional and social lives remain uninterrupted.

Globacom stated, “Beyond individual users, the ‘More Data More Value’ offer also extends its benefits to families and SMEs. With the reliance of small businesses and households on mobile hotspots for their daily operations, Glo has optimized its offerings to serve as the preferred network for high-volume usage.

“The offer also serves as a driver of digital transformation through the Glo Café app. Customers are encouraged to utilise the app for seamless bundle subscriptions, as it allows them to manage their ‘more than 10% extra’ data with ease, thus, ensuring rewarding user experience.

“More Data More Value” offer underscores Glo’s commitment to providing the best value-for-money which gives Nigerians the benefit of not compromising on their digital lifestyle.”