FCMB Supports Launch of FMYD-IITA Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD), in partnership with the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), has launched the National Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund (YiALTF). This initiative aims to improve land access and unlock opportunities for over 500,000 young Nigerians building sustainable agribusiness enterprises.

Supported by First City Monument Bank (FCMB), the initiative addresses a major barrier for young agripreneurs—access to land. It also creates pathways for financing, enterprise development, job creation, and long-term economic growth.

Speaking at the launch, the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, described the initiative as a major step towards transforming youth participation in agriculture and positioning agribusiness as a key driver of economic empowerment.

Earlier, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, described the launch of the Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund as a testament to Nigeria’s collective commitment to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and strengthening the country’s agricultural sector.

He said the initiative will break down longstanding barriers to land ownership and access, creating an environment where youth-led agribusinesses can thrive.

Representing FCMB at the event, the Divisional Head, Agribusiness and Non-Oil Export, Kudzai Gumunyu, reiterated the Bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that make agriculture more attractive, profitable, and financeable for young people.

“The future of Nigerian agriculture depends on how well we structure financing and support systems around the realities of young people and the sector. Agriculture must be presented as a modern, technology-driven business offering opportunities in logistics, processing, commodity trading, mechanisation, digital platforms, and innovation,” he said.