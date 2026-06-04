FG Deploys Eight Gun Trucks to Strengthen Crackdown on Illegal Mining

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The federal government has inaugurated eight operational gun trucks for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals as part of efforts to intensify the fight against illegal mining and protect Nigeria’s solid mineral resources.

The vehicles were unveiled alongside a commemorative publication titled: “The Guardians of Nigeria’s Solid Minerals: Two Years of Commitment and Service by the Mining Marshals,” which chronicled the unit’s achievements over the past two years.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the Minister of Solid Minerals. Dele Alake, assured the Mining Marshals of continued government support, pledging that additional technological equipment and armored vehicles would be provided once budgetary allocations are secured.

Alake commended the performance of the specialised NSCDC unit, disclosing that the Mining Marshals have arrested more than 300 illegal miners, prosecuted over 150 suspects, and secured several convictions involving both Nigerian and foreign offenders since their establishment two years ago.

According to the minister, the unit has played a crucial role in safeguarding the country’s mineral wealth and supporting efforts to diversify the economy through increased revenue generation from the solid minerals sector.

He also warned that individuals and groups seeking to undermine government efforts against illegal mining would face the full weight of the law, describing them as saboteurs working against national interests.

Representing the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin praised the collaboration between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, noting that it has strengthened the protection of Nigeria’s mineral assets. He pledged continued support through enhanced training, funding, and operational capacity for the Mining Marshals.

In his remarks, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, represented by Deputy Commandant General Zakari Ibrahim Ningi, described the ministry’s support as unprecedented.

He reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to sustaining its partnership with the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and assured them that the newly commissioned gun trucks would be deployed effectively in ongoing operations.

The National Commander of the Mining Marshals, John Attah Onoja, expressed appreciation to both ministries for the logistics support, saying it would significantly enhance the unit’s operational efficiency.