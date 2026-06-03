We Didn’t Arrest or Detain Prof Okey Ndibe, DSS Clarifies

• I was detained for over three hours by DSS operatives, says Ndibe

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied arresting or detaining Prof. Ndibe at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on June 1, 2026, or at any other location on that date.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications at the Service’s National Headquarters, Favour Dozie, explained that the DSS interaction with the academic was part of an ongoing review of old Watch-List Actions (WLAs).

According to the Service, the current Director-General, upon assuming office, directed a review of longstanding WLAs, some of which date back to the military era, to ensure that citizens are not unnecessarily inconvenienced or embarrassed by pre-existing watch-list records.

In the statement titled, “Re: Arrest of Professor Okey Ndibe – Setting the Records Straight,” the DSS said:

“In this regard, all those who had previously been watch-listed while on transit, are routinely interfaced with as a prerequisite for a review and possible downgrade of the Action.

“This, being a precursor to a final delisting in accordance with international best practices. It is pertinent to state that the foregoing process is aimed at ensuring that before the final delisting, that activities, travel histories as well as current activities of these individuals are not in furtherance of and do not still conform with the reasons for the initial WLA.

“Suffice to point out that since the inception of the current Management, many Nigerians, including journalists have benefited from this process.

“This is despite the fact that the Service conducts this clearance to take care of Watch List requests from other Agencies. A case in point is that of Mr. Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of the International Press Centre, IPC, whose delisting was approved in May 2025, after over a decade on the Watchlist.

“In the same vein, Prof. Ndibe has been on Watchlist since January 29, 2013. Meanwhile, his case has been reviewed and downgraded. Thus, the interface with him at the airport, was geared towards the final delisting of his details from the Action. As part of the routine interface involved in the process, after barely an hour of his interaction with the Service, he was cleared and escorted.

“Note that, even on his Facebook post, he referenced the professional, courteous and decorous conduct of Service operatives, who continue to scale their respect for the rule of law and human rights under the new Leadership.”

The Service reiterated that the review process would continue to ensure that all Nigerians are treated fairly and in accordance with the law.

“The DSS therefore urges citizens affected by the Service WLA, who wish, to formally report same to the National Headquarters to facilitate ongoing process. However, regardless of any formal request, the attempt at hygiene regarding the WLA, will be sustained,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Nigerian-born academic and writer, Prof Okey Ndibe, insisted that he was detained and questioned for more than three hours by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) after arriving in Nigeria from the United States.

Ndibe, who did not disclose the reason for the detention and questioning, however, stated that the DSS operatives who interacted with him were courteous throughout the period of his detention.

He was allegedly intercepted by operatives of the Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport upon his arrival in the country.

The US-based writer, known for his criticism of bad governance and corruption in Nigeria’s public service, announced his release in a post on his verified social media account, where he expressed appreciation for the concern shown by friends and associates following the incident.

“I am so grateful for the expressions of concern by many friends, acquaintances and others over my detention earlier today by the DSS at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

“The two agents who interacted with me were quite courteous throughout the three hours of my detention. I’d like to confirm that I’ve been released.

“Dozens of people have called me from different parts of the world, I was only able to speak to a few. In the coming days I’ll find time to return more calls. But I want all to know that I am fine and in excellent spirits. I treasure your messages and gestures of friendship.”