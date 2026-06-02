Jigawa Gov Suspends Four Political Aides Indefinitely

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has approved the indefinite suspension of four political aides with immediate effect, according to a government statement issued yesterday.

The suspension was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim, and made available to journalists in Dutse by Ismaila Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The affected officials are Abbas Makama, Senior Special Assistant on Flood Control I; Salisu Muhammad, popularly known as Rosy Auyo, Special Assistant on Entrepreneurship; Ibrahim Yunusa, Special Assistant on Basic Education Monitoring III; and Umar Abdulkadir, also known as Alhaji Bullet Auyo, Special Assistant on Cluster Farming.

The statement said the suspension took immediate effect.

No reason was given for the action, and government officials did not provide further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the suspension.

The state government has yet to indicate how long the suspension will last or whether further administrative measures will follow.

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