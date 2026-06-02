Bandits Kill One, Kidnap 30 Others in Kogi  Community

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Suspected bandits have killed one person and abducted no fewer than 30 others at Ayegunle Bunu community in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The bandits were said to have attacked around:25 a.m, yesterday.

Sources further disclosed that two residents of Ayegunle Bunu, a man and a woman, were among those abducted.

The remaining victims were reportedly passengers traveling on a commercial bus that was intercepted by the attackers while passing through the area.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies have not released an official statement regarding the incident, and efforts are ongoing to ascertain the exact number of victims and other details surrounding the attack.