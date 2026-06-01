Phillip Shaibu Retains Okpekpe 10km Road Race Record

*Finishes behind Oshiomhole in the VIP category at 2026 edition

Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Saturday once again demonstrated his enduring passion for sports and physical fitness as he successfully completed the 2026 Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, finishing in 1 hour, 18 minutes and retained his previous record in the prestigious race.

Shaibu ran alongside former Governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, who crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 17 minutes and 57 seconds, slightly ahead of the NIS boss.

The VIP race commenced at exactly 10:05 a.m., shortly after the elite athletes had begun their race at 9:00 a.m. Nigerian time.

For Shaibu, the race was another testament to his commitment to sports development and healthy living.

Widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most active public office holders in sports, the former deputy governor had undergone just a week of preparations for the race.

Remarkably, less than 24 hours before the competition, he had completed a 5-kilometre training run at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, underscoring his dedication and readiness.

Speaking with journalists at the finish line, Shaibu praised the consistency of the organisers of the Okpekpe Road Race, describing the event as one of Nigeria’s most successful international sporting competitions.

According to him, beyond the sporting excitement, the race continues to generate significant economic benefits for communities across Etsako land and Edo North Senatorial District, attracting visitors, athletes, officials and tourists from across Nigeria and beyond.

He also acknowledged the critical role of government support in sustaining the race over the years while commending the sponsors for their unwavering commitment to the growth of athletics in Nigeria.

Shaibu further appreciated the collaboration between the National Institute for Sports and the organisers, noting that NIS personnel played active roles throughout the event.

“Our medical team, researchers, media personnel and other staff members, including the South-South Zonal Coordinator of the Institute, were fully involved and provided support throughout the race,” he said.

The 2026 edition once again attracted some of the world’s finest long-distance runners, with Ethiopia reaffirming its dominance in distance running.

Ethiopians Lema Alemu Mamo and Silnat Pitwe emerged champions of the elite men and women’s categories

Mamo’s compatriot, Arage Getehn, clocked 29 mins 39 secs to settle for the silver and the $8,000 prize money for the men’s second position.

Kenya runner, Maxon Kipngetich hit the finish line in 29 mins 58 secs to place third and was presented with the consolation $5,000.