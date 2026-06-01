Hundreds Arrested in Champions  League Riots

A total of 219 people have been injured in clashes between football fans and police across France after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Champions League final against Arsenal on Saturday night.

Eight were in a serious condition, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said. Thousands of officers were deployed to curb unrest that disrupted in bus, train and rail services in the capital, Paris. Fifty-seven of them were injured.

Nuñez said 780 people had been arrested over the violence – with more than 450 in custody. A person was found dead after an accident on Paris’s ring road, which rioters tried to block overnight.

Some 6,000 police were mobilised for Sunday’s victory parade.

Scenes around the site of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday appeared jubilant and peaceful as the parade got under way at around 18:00 local time (17:00 BST), with fans lining the streets to cheer PSG players and staff.

The celebrations include touring the Champ-de-Mars next to the Eiffel Tower and a reception by French President Emmanuel Macron.