TAJBank Rated Nigeria’s Biggest Non-interest Bank by Assets, Profit

Kayode Tokede

TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s innovative-driven non-interest bank (NIB) has maintained its lead position as Nigeria’s biggest ethical bank based on the approved statements of financial positions of the NIBs by the regulatory authorities at the end of 2025 year.

The latest data from the FY2025 statement of the financial position of TAJBank, showed that the non-interest lender had consolidated its frontline position in the subsector based on Gross Assets and Profit values as well as in other Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) ratings during the year.

Specifically, in the year under review, TAJBank’s Total assets grew to N1.34 trillion from N953 billion in the preceding year, representing 41 per cent growth; Gross earning assets surged to N847.706 billion, from N467.377 billion in FY 2024, indicating 81 per cent surge; while Total Equity surged to N149.230 billion, reflecting 144 per cent growth over the N61.250 billion in FY 2024.

A further analysis of the TAJBank’s FY2025 approved financial statement indicated that it posted N132.563 billion in Gross earnings, representing 71 per cent growth over the N77.550 billion in the previous year; Earnings value of N1.037 trillion; while its Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose by 74 per cent to N31.562 billion in FY 2025, from N18.166 billion in FY2024; and the Capital adequacy ratio stood at 30 per cent.

Commenting on TAJBank’s during the year under review, a chartered banker and former Director-General of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Uju Ogubunka, who cited the bank’s KPIs in the financial statement to justify his views, said the bank has made some progress and that its financial performance indicators between 2024 and 2025 suggest that.

In his remarks, the Managing Director/CEO of TAJBank, Mr. Hamid Joda, enthused: “The improving performance of our bank is a clear demonstration of the board and management’s strong commitment to making TAJBank the best ethical bank in Nigeria by all assessment parameters.”

“We owe our shareholders, customers, regulatory authorities and workers a lot of gratitude for supporting our efforts targeted at transforming TAJBank into a global brand in the ethical banking space in the years ahead” Joda added.

Similarly, the bank’s Executive Director, Mr. Sherif Idi, said: “The FY2025 performance of TAJBank is in furtherance of its corporation vision and mission and I want to assure all our stakeholders, particularly the shareholders and customers, that our bank shall continually promote their interest in line with our corporate shared value always.”