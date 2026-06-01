  • Sunday, 31st May, 2026

Spires 5-Aside: White Tigers Retain Crown Lagos Island Title

Sport | 7 seconds ago

It was yet another electrified atmosphere at the Ikoye recreational park on Saturday as White Tigers Football Club emerged  champions of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer divisional champions on Lagos Island.

The CoachEmmanuel Olom tutored side defeated Greater Tomorrow FC 5-2 in a pulsating final to retain the crown for the third season consecutively. 

In the losers’ final Alphas football club triumph 3-2 on penalty shootout over Dolphin FC after regulation time ended 3-3 in a frenetic encounter.

For the initiator of the tournament, Dr. Bankole Allibay, the divisional championship, has been a success as he projects a more competitive tournament at the state level.

” It’s exciting to note that we have redefined 5-Aside football in the West African sub-region. Our projection is to make this tournament the most commercially viable not only in Nigeria but also in the continent. “

” We are set for the state championship and every other event that will be held in the course of the tournament, most importantly the Sports Meet-Tech initiative which is aimed at building the players for life outside the football pitch. The Spires 5-Aside is not just a football tournament but a deliberate propeller of young people to greater opportunities,” Allibay said. 

It was all smiles for the top three teams in the division as White Tigers FC received the sum of N500,000 as champions, Greater Tomorrow got N300,000 as runner-up, while Alphas football club pocketed N100,000 as the third placed side. Ajo Azeez of White Tigers received the top scorer award of N50,000. He scored 6 goals in three matches. 

All three teams will represent the Lagos Island division at the state championship in November 2026.

After a successful hosting of the divisional championship in Ikorodu, Epe, and Lagos Island, the Spires 5-Aside train will now move to Ikeja and Badagry in the coming weeks.

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