Oguegbu Shines as Grange, St Saviour’s Extend Reign at Dolphin Swimming Awards

Rising star, Naetochukwu Oguegbu of Meadow Hall School stole the spotlight at the Season 7 Dolphin Swimming League Awards, clinching the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) title in the U-11 category.

Meanwhile, Grange School and St Saviour’s School reaffirmed their dominance, retaining their crowns as Nigeria’s best-performing schools in the nation’s premier schools swimming tournament.

Oguegbu dazzled with 15 gold medals, sharing the Best Male Swimmer award with Grange’s Aidan Dumuje-Abili, a familiar MVP winner. His breakthrough performance marked him as the new face of the league, signaling a generational shift in Nigeria’s youth swimming scene.

The well-attended Lagos ceremony featured remarks from Babatunde Fatayi-Williams, former President of the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, who hailed the league as “the best to have emerged from Nigeria.”

He emphasized its growing impact, noting that alumni are now representing the country at international, continental, and national competitions. Fatayi-Williams urged the federation to partner with the Dolphin Swimming League to replicate its success nationwide.

For the second year running, Oluwatofunmi Ibidapo of Grange School was named Best Female Swimmer, dominating with 14 gold and one silver medal. Reflecting on her achievement, she said: “After winning last year, I knew I had to redouble my effort to retain it. With my parents’ support, I achieved that. Next season, I hope to make it a triple win with even more dedication.”

League Technical Director Samuel Jesimiel highlighted the competition’s developmental impact, stressing that it is already producing swimmers for Nigeria’s future.

He credited parents and guardians for their unwavering support, which motivates the technical team to continually raise standards.

Parents in attendance praised the organisers for sustaining the annual tournament and pledged continued backing.

In the team categories, St Saviour’s School, Ikoyi amassed 954.5 points to win Best Primary School. Grange School topped the secondary school rankings with 1,074 points, while Boken Club emerged Best Club at both primary and secondary levels.

The Dolphin Swimming League is organised annually by Dynaspro Sports Promotion in collaboration with Advanta Interactive Limited, supported technically by the Lagos State Aquatic Association, and sanctioned by the Nigeria Aquatic Federation, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), and the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF).