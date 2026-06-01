Gombe’s ADC Unveils Uba as Presidential Candidate, Presents 29 Guber Flag Bearers

James Sowole in Abeokuta and Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Nafiu Bala Gombe-led African Democratic Congress (ADC), has unveiled Chief Chris Uba as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, following the conclusion of its consensus primary elections.

The ADC leadership said the presidential ticket was zoned to Southern Nigeria in line with the principles of federal character, equity, fairness and national inclusiveness.

Nafiu Bala Gombe announced the development during the formal presentation of the party’s presidential and governorship candidates, describing the process as transparent, peaceful and in line with constitutional and electoral provisions.

The chairman explained that three party members had initially obtained the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest the presidential election.

They included Dr. Bashir Mohammed Sani, Williams Charles, and Chris Uba.

Gombe said: “In adherence to the principle of Federal In accordance with Section 84(2) of the Electoral Act, 2026, as amended, which recognises consensus as a lawful mode for the selection or Nomination of candidates by political parties, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, adopted consensus as the method for its presidential, Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly primary election.

“Pursuant to this provision and in the interest of party unity, two of the party’s presidential aspirants voluntarily withdrew from the contest and endorsed Prof. Chief Chris Uba as the party’s sole presidential candidate.

“Consequently, Prof. Chief Chris Uba has been duly returned as the consensus candidate and duly elected to represent the African Democratic Congress, ADC, as its presidential flagbearer in the 2027 general elections.

“Furthermore, in the spirit of humility, transparency, and profound respect for our members, stakeholders, and the general public, the leadership of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, is pleased to formally present and unveil the comprehensive list of candidates duly nominated and elected under our platform.

“This list comprises the ADC presidential candidate, as well as the governorship candidates across the 29 states of the federation, all of whom emerged through the party’s constitutionally approved internal democratic processes.

“The list of governorship candidates is presented as follows. Muhammad Usman Shuwa for Adamawa State, Idris Adamu Yanoko for Kano, Shamsudin Muhammad for Kaduna, Ibrahim Al-Ameen Gumi for Zamfara, Babagana Mala for Borno and Musliu Babadele for Lagos State.

“Ganiyu Alabi for Ogun State, Rukayya Salami for Osun, Gbenga Gbenga for Oyo, Gada Suswan for Benue, Dijatu Abdul Salam for Nasarawa and Christopher Benjo for Delta State.”

The party said all its primaries for governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly positions had been successfully concluded.

Gombe stressed that the exercises were conducted in strict compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2026, the ADC Constitution and the party’s electoral guidelines.