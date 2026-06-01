2027: Obi’s Group Maps Out Strategies to Get Grassroots Support for Presidential Bid 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Allied Independent Campaign Council (AICC), a campaign support group of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched an initiative to ensure massive grassroots support for its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in the 2027 election.

AICC said there was an ongoing plan to ensure that from the polling units, results were reflected in final figure to be pronounced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2027 General election.

As part of the initiative to mobilise support and to help the party gain foothold in rural communities across the country, AICC said it has set up structures in all the 774 Local Government Areas.

Speaking to THISDAY, weekend, in Abuja shortly after the the inauguration of the AICC Chapter in Bwari Area Council, the branch Coordinator, Mr. James Igbana, said they were expected to sensitise people on the party’s agenda, mobilising support for the presidential candidate and others vying for National Assembly seats in the Federal Capital Territory.

Igbana said: “We are carefully constructing a formidable movement that shall present a formidable front in the quest to legitimately dispose the current cluelessness afflicting leadership in our country, and enthrone a new order that shall offer our dear nation state, Nigeria, and our citizens a fresh air of good governance.

“A new order that seeks to empower the marginalised, uplift the underprivileged, and create opportunities for all. Interestingly, our party’s strength lies in us, to take over the governance of this great country in 2027.”

Addressing members of the newly inaugurated AICC executives for the Bwari Area Council, Igbana said, “Your role is unambiguous. You will be the embodiment or the commitment that will drive up our party’s agenda, mobilise support for the group through viable campaign strategies and by ensuring that our message resonates in every corner of our country.

“We are already equipped with what it takes to tackle the enemies of good governance in our lovely country. Head on, let’s collaborate, support each other, and drive our movement, and by extension, a party to a variable glorious height.”

Igbana said members of AICC would strive constantly to reach out to the unreached communities and “to build a structure that’s unwavering, uncompromising, inclusive, transparent, and accountable.

“The time to take back our country and put her in the league of successful countries in the world,” he said.