Arbitral Tribunal Orders Removal of Four Directors of Premium Pensions Over PEP Status

Jonathan Eze

A major corporate governance storm has erupted in Nigeria’s pension industry following a landmark arbitral award ordering the removal of four directors of Premium Pension Limited (PPL) over their classification as Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

The development stems from a bitter shareholder dispute involving businessman and investor, Muhammad Jibrin Barde, who invested over $35 million to acquire approximately 40 percent equity in the company, thereby emerging as the single largest shareholder in the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA).

The dispute, which insiders describe as one of the most significant corporate governance battles in Nigeria’s financial services sector in recent years, culminated in a Final Award delivered on May 25, 2026 by an arbitral tribunal chaired by Mrs. Olusola Adegbonmire, alongside Chief Bayo Ojo, and Dr. Chikwendu Madumere.

Although Dr. Madumere reportedly issued a minority opinion disagreeing with aspects of the majority decision, the tribunal made far-reaching pronouncements with implications for governance standards across Nigeria’s regulated financial institutions.

At the centre of the dispute are allegations of shareholder oppression, breach of contractual rights, political interference, and attempts to frustrate the enforcement of corporate governance standards within Premium Pension Limited.

Barde, who instituted the claims alongside Fendo Investments & Properties Ltd, Olive Lime Ltd, and Afric Capital Ltd, accused certain shareholders and directors of refusing to honour his contractual right of first refusal after previously offering to sell their shares to him.

According to him, the shares were instead proposed for sale to an outsider who was not an existing shareholder, allegedly in violation of the company’s Shareholders’ Agreement.

The conflict eventually proceeded to arbitration under the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023.

In its findings, the tribunal affirmed that the claimants possessed the necessary locus standi and jurisdiction to initiate the action.

More significantly, the panel held that four directors of Premium Pension Limited fell within the category of Politically Exposed Persons under the company’s 2017 Shareholders’ Agreement and were therefore disqualified from serving on the board.

Those affected include former Bauchi State Governor and APC chieftain, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, SAN; retired Major-General Bitrus V.T. Kwaji; Arc. Sale M. Yunusa; and Bappayo Yahaya.

The tribunal ruled that their nomination, appointment, and continued service as directors contravened Clause 5.1 of the applicable Shareholders’ Agreement.

Consequently, the respondents were ordered to take all necessary steps within 30 days to procure the resignation, withdrawal, or removal of the affected directors from the board of Premium Pension Limited.

The tribunal also dismissed the respondents’ counterclaim for damages against the claimants.

However, beyond the boardroom battle, the ruling is already generating wider debate within Nigeria’s financial and regulatory circles because of its extensive interpretation of the concept of Politically Exposed Persons.

In arriving at its decision, the tribunal reportedly relied on provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines, international anti-money laundering standards, and global banking practices.

The panel specifically rejected arguments that former public office holders automatically lose their PEP status immediately after leaving office.

Instead, the tribunal held that former governors, retired military officers, former heads of government institutions, and ex-chief executives of state-owned entities may continue to retain significant influence capable of posing governance and compliance risks in regulated institutions.

Observers say the decision could set an important precedent for board appointments within pension fund administrators, banks, insurance firms, and other regulated financial entities where corporate governance standards are under increasing scrutiny.

The dispute also carries strong political undertones, particularly because many of the personalities involved are influential figures from Gombe State.

Barde alleged that several of the individuals involved were people he had previously supported politically and personally over the years.

Following the award, solicitors to the claimants reportedly wrote to the Company Secretary of Premium Pension Limited and copied the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), demanding immediate enforcement of the tribunal’s directives.

Attention is now turning to PENCOM, the statutory regulator of Nigeria’s pension industry, amid growing expectations that it will act decisively to uphold governance standards and ensure compliance with the arbitral award.

Analysts believe the case raises broader questions regarding investor protection, shareholder rights, regulatory independence, and the influence of politically connected individuals in Nigeria’s financial sector.

Industry stakeholders also argue that the outcome may become a defining test of Nigeria’s commitment to transparency and corporate governance reforms within the pension industry, which manages trillions of naira in retirement savings for millions of Nigerians.

As the 30-day compliance deadline approaches, the pension industry and wider investing public are expected to closely monitor the response of Premium Pension Limited and PENCOM to what is rapidly becoming a defining governance battle in Nigeria’s corporate landscape.