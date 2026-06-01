Tinubu’s New Power Adviser Visits NISO, Pushes for Improved Grid Stability

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The new Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Power, Mr. Lanre Babalola, at the weekend visited the headquarters of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) in Abuja, where he held strategic discussions with the management of the organisation on measures to enhance grid reliability, operational efficiency and overall stability of the national electricity system.

The visit comes amid ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s power sector aimed at strengthening the performance of the national grid and improving electricity supply across the country.

Babalola, a former minister of power, who led a delegation to the NISO corporate headquarters, was received by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Bello Mohammed, alongside members of the management team.

According to a statement in Abuja issued after the meeting, the engagement provided an opportunity for both parties to review the operations of the national grid, assess ongoing power sector reforms and discuss areas where government support could further enhance NISO’s ability to deliver on its mandate.

The discussions, it said, centred on strengthening grid reliability, improving operational efficiency, enhancing transparency and ensuring greater system stability across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Speaking during the visit, Babalola underscored the importance of prudent resource management and operational discipline in achieving a more reliable electricity network.

He stressed the need for sustained efforts to improve grid performance and reduce system disturbances, noting that a stable and resilient national grid remains critical to the country’s economic growth and development aspirations.

The presidential adviser reiterated the federal government’s commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency of the electricity sector and ensuring better service delivery to consumers.

He also highlighted the strategic role of NISO in coordinating grid operations and driving reforms designed to deliver a more stable, transparent and efficient power system.

According to him, the successful implementation of ongoing reforms would require strong institutional collaboration, operational excellence and a continued focus on improving the reliability of electricity supply across the country.

“Babalola emphasised the importance of prudent resource management, enhanced operational discipline, and sustained efforts toward improving grid performance and reducing system disturbances across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). He reaffirmed NISO’s critical role in driving a more stable, resilient, and efficient power sector,” the statement added.

Responding, Mohammed assured the presidential delegation of NISO’s commitment to advancing grid reliability and maintaining the highest operational standards in the management of the national electricity network.

He stated that the organisation would continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to support efforts aimed at strengthening the grid and improving overall system performance.

Mohammed further pledged NISO’s full cooperation in achieving the government’s objectives for a more robust, resilient and sustainable electricity supply industry.

“Abdu Bello Mohammed assured the delegation of NISO’s unwavering commitment to advancing grid reliability and operational excellence. He also pledged the organisation’s full support towards achieving the shared objectives of a more robust and sustainable electricity supply industry,” the organisation stated.

NISO, which was established as part of the restructuring of the electricity market, is responsible for the independent operation of the national grid and plays a central role in coordinating electricity transmission and system management activities across Nigeria.