Aliyu Condoles Emir of Zuru Over Death of ZBCC MD’s Mother

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State over the weekend paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Mika’ilu (Sami Gomo III), over the death of Hajiya Hajara Hussaini, popularly known as Innar Manir, mother of the Managing Director of Zuru Building and Construction Company (ZBCC), Alhaji Adamu Hussaini.

The governor described the death of Hajiya Hajara Hussaini as a great loss not only to her immediate family but also to the people of Kebbi State.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus and comfort the bereaved family.

“As Muslims, we all know that every soul shall taste death; therefore, we must accept the will of Almighty Allah,” the governor said.

He appealed to the immediate family of the deceased to accept the loss as an act ordained by Almighty Allah and urged them to continue praying for her soul.

Governor Aliyu also extolled the cordial relationship between the people of Sokoto and Kebbi states and pledged to sustain and strengthen the bond.

Special prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of Hajiya Hajara Hussaini and other departed souls.

Hajiya Hajara Hussaini passed away last Sunday at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

She is survived by six children, including Alhaji Adamu Hussaini, Managing Director of Zuru Building and Construction Company (ZBCC), and Dr. Manir Hussaini.

She has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Those who accompanied the governor on the condolence visit to Zuru included the APC Leader in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko; the Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Goronyo; and the member representing Bodinga, Dange-Shuni and Tureta Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nasiru Shehu.

Others were the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi Adare; the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Jabbi Shagari; the Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammad Tukur Alkali; the Special Adviser on Urban and Regional Planning Board, Alhaji Sanusi Tukur Faru; the Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs, Alhaji Faruku Labbo; the Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Administration, Barrister Gandi Umar Muhammad, mni; the District Head of Gidan Bubu, Alhaji Muhammad Gidado; the Managing Director of Karma Guest Inn, Alhaji Ahmad Gohe Tafida; the APC State financial secretary, Alhaji Nasiru Italy; and the Chairman young Traders Association, Alhaji Bashar Nuhu, among other dignitaries.