2027: Say No to PDP Presidential Ticket, Festus Keyamo Tells Ex-President Jonathan

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to say “no, thank you” to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), factional presidential ticket.

Keyamo explained that the PDP faction that gave Jonathan the presidential ticket was not recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Tanimu Turaki-led PDP had announced Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

However, Keyamo urged Jonathan to reject the gesture for the sake of his global image.

Posting on X, Keyamo wrote: “This is some kind of bizarre comedy taken too far by supposedly grown adults and some names that were actually in the corridors of power at some point in this country.

“Giving a whole Presidential ticket to an ex-President and statesman by proxy and by a bunch of people not even registered on INEC’s website.

“And they don’t give a hoot, dragging such a revered figure into their charade that is certainly a journey to nowhere. Quite sad.

“For the sake of his global image, President Goodluck Jonathan must immediately issue a strong ‘no, thank you’ statement, lest Nigerians begin to recall the ‘clueless’ campaign that got him out of power – first sitting President to be so ousted.”