Babachir Lawal Resigns From ADC, Criticises Atiku’s Victory at ADC Primary

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Secretary to Government of Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, has announced his resignation from the ADC following Atiku Abubakar’s emergence as the party’s presidential candidate.

He said President Bola Tinubu would be a better president than the former vice president.

Lawal said the ADC presidential primary results were written to favour Atiku and insisted he won’t be part of the former vice president’s rigging machine in the 2027 presidential election.

Lawal alleged that the ADC presidential primary results were written to favour Atiku and insisted he won’t be part of the former vice president’s rigging machine in the 2027 presidential election.

Details later…