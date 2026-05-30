You Have Roles to Play in Shaping Nigeria’s Future, Adaora Soludo Charges Students

David-Chyddy Eleke

The State Woman Leader of City Boy Movement, and daughter of the governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Adaora Soludo, has charged students to take up roles to help in shaping Nigeria’s Future.

Adaora stated this yesterday during an event to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day, which was organised by her group, City Boy Movement, and held in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, to empower female students with sanitary pads.

Addressing female students of the university who attended the event in their numbers, Adaora said young people must not stay aloof while matters pertaining to their future are being discussed, rather they should ensure they play major roles, especially in the 2027 general election.

She said, “Young people have a major role to play in shaping the future of our society. If you are 18 years and above, I encourage you to register and obtain your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC). Your vote is your voice, and your voice is your power.

“Do not sit back and allow others to make decisions for your future while you remain silent. Be responsible, informed, and actively involved in nation-building.

“As young women, never underestimate yourselves. You are strong, intelligent, gifted, and capable of greatness. The society needs your ideas, your leadership, and your contributions. Continue to believe in yourselves and pursue your dreams with confidence.”

Earlier, Soludo admonished them on menstrual hygiene, also charging them not to see their monthly menstrual cycle as a taboo or something to be ashamed about.

“Menstruation is a natural part of womanhood. It should never be seen as a thing of shame or embarrassment. Menstrual hygiene is not only about using sanitary pads; it is also about cleanliness, self-care, confidence, and proper health education.

“To all the young ladies here today, I encourage you to always take your personal hygiene seriously. Maintain proper cleanliness, change sanitary pads regularly, eat healthy meals, drink enough water, and never hesitate to seek medical attention when necessary. Your health matters, your dreams matter, and your future matters.”

During the event, she distributed over 3,000 packs of sanitary pads to aid menstrual hygiene.