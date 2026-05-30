Nigerian Correctional Service Denies Alleged  Robbery of Kuje Inmate

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed reports alleging that an inmate at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, was robbed of valuables worth more than N120 million during a recent search operation.

In a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corrections, Jane Osuji, the agency described the allegation as false, misleading, and inconsistent with established custodial procedures.

According to the statement, the operation in question was a routine security search conducted in line with standard operating procedures aimed at maintaining security, order, and discipline within the facility. The Service said all prohibited items recovered during the exercise were properly processed and documented.

The NCoS explained that inmates are prohibited from keeping unauthorised items or large sums of money while in custody. It noted that personal belongings declared upon admission are documented and securely kept until an inmate’s discharge or lawful release.

The agency further stated that available records at the Kuje custodial centre showed no indication that the items mentioned in the reports were declared by the inmate upon admission, nor were such items recovered during the search operation.

It added that the valuables allegedly involved would be classified as prohibited contraband within custodial facilities, making their possession a violation of correctional regulations.

The Service also disclosed that no formal or informal complaint regarding theft or loss of the alleged items had been lodged by any inmate or individual through its official complaint channels.

Reassuring the public, the NCoS said the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre remains calm, peaceful, and secure.

The agency urged media organisations and members of the public to avoid circulating unverified claims capable of misleading the public and undermining confidence in public institutions. It encouraged journalists to seek clarification through official channels to ensure fairness, accuracy, and responsible reporting.

The rebuttal follows widespread reports on social media alleging that an inmate at the Kuje custodial facility had been deprived of cash and other valuables during a search operation by correctional officials. The claims generated public debate and renewed scrutiny of conditions within correctional centres.

The Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, located in the Federal Capital Territory, is one of Nigeria’s most prominent correctional facilities and has housed several high-profile inmates over the years. The facility has attracted significant public attention since the July 2022 terrorist attack that led to the escape of hundreds of inmates, prompting the Federal Government to strengthen security measures across custodial centres nationwide.

Since then, the Nigerian Correctional Service has intensified routine security searches and monitoring activities in correctional facilities as part of efforts to prevent the possession of prohibited items, curb criminal activities within custodial centres, and enhance overall security.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting inmate welfare, and advancing ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening professionalism, transparency, and accountability across custodial centres nationwide.