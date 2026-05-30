FG Unveils Polio Emergency Operations Centre in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The federal government has unveiled a Polio Emergency Operations Centre in Katsina State as part of renewed efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s fight against polio and improve emergency response coordination in the health sector.

Inaugurated under the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) with support from Gates Foundation, the centre serves as strategic hub for surveillance, rapid response, vaccination coordination aimed at tackling public health emergencies.

Unveiling the 100-capacity centre yesterday, the Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Primary Health Care Agency, Dr. Shamsuddeen Yahaya, said it was part of the government’s efforts in fighting against polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

He said the expanded 100-capacity centre will enhance coordination, improve data management, and strengthen rapid response mechanisms in tackling circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV).

“For years, this EOC has coordinated house-to-house campaigns, tracked every case, and ensured no child is missed. This expansion gives us more space, better data systems, and stronger coordination,” he said.

He noted that the facility would now enable health authorities to monitor real-time data from every ward, deploy vaccination teams quickly to hard-to-reach communities and respond effectively to outbreaks.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for his leadership and commitment to improving healthcare delivery in the country, Yahaya said the progress recorded in the fight against polio was a reflection of strong political will at the national level.

He also praised the Katsina State Government under the leadership of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for investing in primary healthcare and health security across the state.

He further commended the efforts of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and development partners for their sustained commitment and sacrifices that helped Nigeria reduce wild poliovirus cases from thousands to zero.

“Our work is not done until every child is protected. May this centre guide us to a polio-free Nigeria and a healthier Katsina State,” he added.