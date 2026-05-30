Becoming Hers: Soft Dressing, Real Women, Quiet Confidence

By Latasha Ngwube

There is something very calm about Becoming Hers by Olaitan Maria Olatoke the Creative Director of Robes and Blings by Akokomali. The collection does not depend on loud styling or complicated ideas to hold attention. Instead, it focuses on comfort, softness, and the emotional side of dressing.

Through printed robes, silk sets, scarves, and relaxed silhouettes, the collection reflects different moments of womanhood, quiet mornings, shared bridal moments, rest, movement, and personal transition. The clothes feel intimate without becoming overly sentimental.

The dragonfly print runs through the collection consistently and gives it a recognisable identity. It works well because it is not forced. The motif blends naturally into the fabrics and supports the overall mood of lightness and ease.

The strongest part of the collection is its wearability. These are pieces that feel realistic for modern women. The robes and pyjama sets especially sit comfortably within the growing market for elevated loungewear and bridal preparation dressing. The designer clearly understands the audience she is designing for.

The casting also adds warmth to the presentation. Showing the garments on women with different body types makes the collection feel more natural and grounded. The focus stays on the clothing and how women actually live in it, rather than creating distance through excessive styling.

There is restraint in the construction of the pieces. The silhouettes are simple, the fabrics move freely, and the styling remains controlled throughout. Nothing feels overcrowded. The collection benefits from that simplicity because the garments are allowed to breathe.

At times, the designs stay within familiar territory. A few sharper risks with layering or fabric mixing could have added more contrast across the looks. Still, the consistency of the collection helps maintain its identity from beginning to end.

What makes Becoming Hers work is its honesty. The collection is not trying to be theatrical or overly conceptual. It focuses instead on softness, ease, and everyday femininity in a way that feels believable.

Olaitan Maria Olatoke may still be shaping her broader design language, but this collection shows clear awareness of audience, presentation, and contemporary womenswear dressing.

*Latasha, the founder of About That Curvy Life (ATCL), is a media personality and fashion enthusiast