Troops Eliminate Five Terrorists, Rescue 31 Abducted Victims in Zamfara, Katsina

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, have eliminated five terrorists and rescued 31 abducted victims during a series of coordinated operations across Zamfara and Katsina States.

The operations also led to the destruction of several terrorist camps and the recovery of weapons, motorcycles and ammunition used by the criminals.

In Zamfara State, troops rescued 31 kidnapped victims along the Bagega–Kawaye axis in Anka Local Government Area following a precision air interdiction carried out by the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma and a subsequent ground assault on terrorist enclaves located west of Bagega Forest.

In a statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 8 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the military disclosed that the victims were freed from captivity after spending several weeks in the hands of their abductors.

The rescued individuals were identified as indigenes of Maga, Gummi, Zuru, Wasugu, Bukuyyum and Anka Local Government Areas across Zamfara and Sokoto States. According to the military, the victims have received medical attention and will be reunited with their families.

The statement further revealed that troops recorded additional successes in a separate operation in Zamfara State, where they engaged terrorists along the Maradun and Gidan Dan Jaja axis. During the encounter, troops neutralised two terrorists, destroyed identified terrorist camps and recovered several locally fabricated rifles as well as four motorcycles used by the criminals.

Similarly, in Katsina State, troops intercepted a group of terrorists moving through the Ruwan Godiya axis and Sayaya Road in Matazu Local Government Area, reportedly on their way to carry out an imminent attack.

Following a fierce exchange of fire, troops neutralised three terrorists and recovered motorcycles and quantities of ammunition. One of the terrorists killed during the operation was later identified as a foot soldier of the notorious terrorist kingpin, Muhammad Fulani. Rifles and motorcycles were recovered from the two encounters.

Lieutenant Colonel Osoba reiterated the determination of Operation Fansan Yamma to sustain pressure on terrorist elements operating across the North-West.

“Operation Fansan Yamma remains resolute in its commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens across the North West region,” the statement said.