Community Raises Alarm Over Impending Flood, Asks for Govt’s Intervention

Laleye Dipo in Minna

One year after it was ravaged by flood, the Mokwa community in Niger State has raised the alarm over another impending flood.

The community asked the state and federal governments to quickly intervene in the impending crisis before it is too late.

In May last year, not less than 50 people especially children were washed away by flood while property valued at over N200m including houses and farmlands were destroyed as a result of flood caused by heavy rains.

The community raised the alarm this time when heavy rains caused water to gather at the same spot where the previous disaster started.

They claimed that as a result of diversion of the route of the water the reconstruction of the rail line which was washed off last year the community is now under threat of another flood disaster.

As a result officials of the Niger state Emergency Management Agency NSEMA led by the Director of Information Services Dr. Mohammed Hussaini, were in Mokwa to assess the situation

Dr. Hussaini said the railways would be held responsible in the event of another flood in the town.

According to him, the embarkment created by the railways to give room for the reconstruction of the rail lines washed off is responsible for the problem.

Hussaini who led community leaders to the spot, urged the railway management to reopen the blockade they created to give room for flood water to flow into River Niger.

Meanwhile, some community members have started moving out their property from the route of the flood water.

Efforts to get the comment of the management of the railways on the issue was abortive.