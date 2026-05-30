FG Reaffirms Support for Electric Vehicle Industry Growth

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the growth of Nigeria’s electric vehicle (EV) industry through policies that prioritise local content, innovation, technology transfer and industrial development.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, stated this at the inaugural meeting of the Electric Vehicle Assemblers and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (EVAMAN) in Abuja.

Represented by Mr. Ibiam Oguejiofor, National Coordinator of the Strategy Implementation Task Office for Presidential Executive Order No. 5, Udeh said the government was working to ensure that Nigerian expertise, materials and enterprises occupy a central place in the country’s industrial future.

He noted that Presidential Executive Order No. 5 remains a major policy framework aimed at promoting indigenous capacity and local participation in science, engineering and technology-related projects.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology is collaborating with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to institutionalise local content across strategic sectors, including clean transportation, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and digital innovation.

“Our objective is clear and unwavering: Nigerian talent, Nigerian resources, Nigerian technology and Nigerian enterprises must occupy a central place in the country’s industrial future,” he said.

Udeh added that the ministry was prepared to support EVAMAN through policy coordination, research collaboration, innovation support programmes and strategic partnerships to accelerate industrial growth in the EV sector.

Speaking at the event, President of EVAMAN, Mr. Mustapha Audu, described the inauguration as a major transition for the association from a caretaker administration to an elected leadership structure.

Audu said that within two years, the association had secured legal recognition through registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and built partnerships with government institutions and industry stakeholders.

He explained that EVAMAN had expanded its membership base to include manufacturers, assemblers, charging infrastructure providers, renewable energy experts, researchers and investors within the electric mobility ecosystem.

“Nigeria has enormous potential to become a major player in Africa’s electric mobility revolution,” Audu said.

“With our large market, skilled manpower and growing technological capacity, we can position ourselves as a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing and clean transportation solutions in Africa,” he added.

Also speaking, the Director General of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Ms. Zahrah Audu, said the federal government remained committed to building a modern, innovation-driven economy under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She noted that electric mobility presents opportunities for industrial growth, environmental sustainability, renewable energy integration and youth empowerment.

According to her, PEBEC would continue to support reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business and creating an enabling environment for investment in transformative industries.

“The electric vehicle ecosystem has the potential to stimulate growth across several sectors, including manufacturing, renewable energy, logistics, infrastructure technology and skills development,” she said.

In her presentation, Ms. Gift Agboro, Operations and Strategy Consultant at Leke Services, identified access to finance, inadequate charging infrastructure, lack of standards and poor industry data as some of the major challenges affecting Nigeria’s EV ecosystem.

Agboro stressed the need for lower lending rates, improved coordination and stronger collaboration among stakeholders to drive the growth of the industry.

She said a unified industry voice through EVAMAN would help address policy gaps, improve transparency and support the development of sustainable infrastructure for the sector.

On his part, President of Oando Clean Energy, Mr. Ademola Ogunbanjo, represented by Mr. Adeyemi Adebajo, Senior Vice President, Technology and Innovation, said the company was supporting clean mobility through investments in electric buses and sustainable power solutions.

Ogunbanjo said the company had deployed electric buses as part of efforts to promote cleaner transportation and encourage public confidence in electric mobility.

He added that renewable energy sources such as solar power remained critical to achieving sustainable transportation systems in the country.

The meeting also produced a new leadership for EVAMAN, with Mustapha Audu elected as President.

Other executives elected include Al Amin Ibrahim as Vice President, Chinedu Ochinanwata as Secretary General, Ademola Ogunbanjo as Assistant Secretary General and Adeyemi Olukayode Kalejaiye as Treasurer.

Others are Maxx EV as Assistant Treasurer, Celyena Okiyi as Legal Adviser, Ikenna Ayu as Head of Public Affairs, Chinedu Ekeh as Head of Research and Innovation and Edward Ihejirika as Government Liaison and Policy