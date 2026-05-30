3rd Anniversary: Fubara Credit Success to Resilience, Resourcefulness of Rivers People. 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has attributed the successes recorded in the last three years to the cooperation, resilience, resourcefulness and spirit of enterprise of people of the state.

This was as he reaffirmed his commitment to the ‘Rivers First’ mantra, noting that is the philosophy that has guided the policies and programmes of his administration in the last three years.

Governor Fubara made the assertions yesterday in a goodwill message to mark the third year anniversary of his administration.

He said that putting the interest of the people above every other consideration and ensuring their well-being at all times have been his focus in the past thirty six months.

Fubara said that the massive investments his administration has made in road infrastructure, was meant to connect the rural communities with the urban centres and open economic opportunities for the people.

According to him, the vision of transforming Rivers State into an investment hub informed the execution of signature projects such as the Port Harcourt Ring Road, Trans- Kalabari Highway, Elele/Umudioga/Egbeda/Ubimini/Ikiri/Omoku Road and the Ngo-Atlantic/ Oyorokoto Road, amongst others.

He also disclosed that during the period under review, his administration worked hard to strengthen the education and healthcare systems, just as it prioritised peace and security across the state.

Fubara expressed gratitude to the people of the state for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the state, declaring that he would never take their trust for granted but ensure that public funds work for the public good.

“What we have achieved in three years is proof that when government and citizens pull in the same direction, progress is possible.

“As we mark this anniversary, I renew my commitment to you: to lead with transparency, listen more than I speak and ensure that every project, every policy, and every naira spent reflects your interest,” he said.

Fubara acknowledged that there is still a lot of work to be done and charged the people of the state including the elders, youths, women, traders, teachers, farmers, artisans and professionals, to play their parts in building the state.

The governor, however, congratulated Rivers people and other Nigerians as the nation marks 27 years of unbroken democratic governance, the longest stretch of civil rule since independence.

He noted that 27 years of unbroken democracy is proof that the various ethnic nationalities that make up Nigeria can stay together, disagree, and still agree to move forward together.