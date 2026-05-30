I’m Committed Benue’s Development, Says Gov Alia

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Governor ,Hyacinth Alia, has declared that his administration is committed to peace, development, and economic transformation of the sate as he marks his third anniversary in office yesterday.

In an address to the people of the state, Governor Alia reflected on the journey of his administration since assuming office on May 29, 2023, stating that despite the numerous challenges inherited, his government has recorded visible progress across key sectors.

The governor recalled that his administration met a state burdened by poor infrastructure, unpaid salaries and pensions, insecurity, unemployment, and declining public confidence in governance.

According to him, his government immediately embarked on rebuilding the state and restoring hope to the people.

Speaking on security, Alia said his administration prioritised the protection of lives and property through strategic support for security agencies.

He disclosed that the government procured and distributed 150 Hilux vehicles, as well as over 600 motorcycles to security personnel to enhance surveillance and access to difficult terrain.

The governor also noted that the establishment of the Civil Protection Guards and the joint task force codenamed ‘Anyam Nyor’ was aimed at strengthening local security operations and complementing existing security structures across the state.

The governor appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting efforts to combat insecurity in Benue, noting that the interventions were yielding results as displaced persons gradually returned home and the population in IDP camps declined.

On workers’ welfare, Alia said his administration restored regular salary payments and introduced pension reforms to improve retirees’ welfare.

Speaking on infrastructure, he said over 50 intra-city roads had been completed, with more than 50 ongoing, while about 370 kilometres of rural roads were constructed to improve connectivity.

The governor also highlighted the completion of interchanges in Makurdi and Gboko, the ongoing Wurukum flyover project, and plans for another interchange in Otukpo.

He added that the government addressed flooding through major drainage projects, including a four-kilometre canal from Achusa through Idye to Wurukum and the River Benue.

Under the ‘Project Light-Up Makurdi’ initiative, he said that major roads and streets in the state capital were fitted with solar-powered streetlights to enhance security and economic activities.

In education, the governor said over 400 school structures were rehabilitated or constructed, while 9,700 teachers were recruited to improve learning standards.

He also announced the recruitment of over 500 health workers and the upgrade of facilities at the Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

The governor further highlighted the establishment of the Benue State University of Agriculture, Science and Technology (BSUAST), Ihugh, to promote innovation and technology-driven development.

In agriculture, he said reforms and partnerships were introduced to boost food production, while over 200 youths were trained at a tractor assembly workshop.

He also announced the establishment of a 250-million-dollar National Food City Complex in Otukpo LGA, expected to create thousands of jobs.

On industrialisation, Alia said his administration established the Food Basket Brewery and a fruit juice processing company to drive economic growth.

He added that the Otobi Water Works was rehabilitated, restoring pipe-borne water to Otobi, Otukpo, and neighbouring communities.

In digital transformation, the governor disclosed that over 10,000 youths were trained in digital skills, while 40,000 state and local government workers commenced training in e-governance and ICT skills.

Alia acknowledged that challenges remain but insisted that Benue was witnessing renewed hope, improved confidence in governance, and gradual economic recovery.