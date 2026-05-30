APC Tackles Gov Otti for Naming New Abia Bus Terminal after INEC Returning Officer

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The naming of the newly inaugurated Umuahia Central Bus Terminal after Prof. Nnenna Oti, who served as Returning Officer for the 2023 governorship election in Abia State, is stirring deep controversy in the state.

While Governor Alex Otti, during the inauguration of the sprawling motor hub at the centre of Umuahia metropolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, named the facility after Prof. Oti to immortalise her as a symbol of integrity, opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, is kicking, describing the gesture as “morally questionable and “dangerous to the future credibility of elections in Abia State.”

The world-class ultra-modern Umuahia Central Bus Terminal, a massive digital transport terminal with the capacity to accommodate more than 340 buses at a time, now serves as loading and offloading bay for all inter and intra-city buses coming into or departing Umuahia. It forms part of the broader transportation reform agenda of the Governor Otti-led administration aimed at creating an organised, safe, and efficient transport system across the state.

The facility boasts of over 62 air conditioners, about 30 public conveniences, 22 shops, commercial centres, a restaurant, and a motel, all designed to provide comfort and convenience for commuters and visitors.

Governor Otti said, “the days of playing small are over in Abia State. What we are building is a modern transport ecosystem that supports commerce, mobility, safety, and economic prosperity for our people.” Otti stated, adding that the terminal was carefully designed with emphasis on accessibility, environmental sustainability, commuter comfort, and provisions for persons living with disabilities.

The governor announced that the terminal was named after Professor Oti for doing the right thing and in recognition of her courage, integrity, and commitment to truth during the 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

“Professor Nnenna Oti stood firmly on the side of truth at a critical moment in our State’s history. By doing the right thing despite enormous pressure, she restored public confidence in the electoral process and became a symbol of integrity for future generations,” Otti stated.

Also speaking, Prof. Oti expressed appreciation to the governor for the honour done her, while reaffirming the importance of integrity, accountability, and responsible leadership in public service.

She stressed the need for leaders to remain committed to doing what is right for the people at all times and stand on the side of truth, expressing the hope that Nigeria would rise to become a nation where truth, justice and honesty would thrive, and stressed that she stood on the side of truth and ensured that votes counted in the 2023 elections.

But Abia APC has rejected and condemned the governor’s gesture, alleging that he was paying back favours for the role Prof. Oti allegedly played during the 2023 elections.

In a statement in Umuahia by the APC Publicity Secretary, Uche Aguoru, titlted: ‘APC Condemns the Naming of Umuahia Central Bus Terminal After Prof. Nnenna Oti’, the party described the action “as a reckless endorsement of compromise, conflict of interest, and a dangerous precedent capable of undermining public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.”

The party said it was disturbing and suspicious that a public officer who merely carried out an official assignment was being immortalised “by the very beneficiary of the election outcome she supervised,” adding that it was an insult to Abians that she was considered for such an honour above proven sons of the state who have contributed to the state’s development.

The Abia APC insisted that: “Any gift, honour, or public reward extended to a public officer before or after the discharge of official responsibility raises serious ethical and legal concerns. In civilised democracies, such actions are interpreted as inducement, gratification, or reward for favourable conduct. Governor Alex Otti’s action is therefore not only morally questionable but dangerous to the future credibility of elections in Abia State.”

The party maintained that neither the bus terminal nor any public monument in the state should be named after Professor Oti, as such “honour is undeserved,” and threatened to “formally petition the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the relationship between Governor Otti and Professor Oti, including her activities during the 2023 governorship election in Abia State,” should the governor refuse to reverse himself and the Professor failing to reject the honour.