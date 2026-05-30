NDC Awaits Final Ratification of Obi, Kwankwaso, Others as Nationwide Primary Collation Continues

.Former Kano deputy governor, Gwarzo secures party’s governorship ticket

.Aspirant alleges irregularities in Enugu East/Isi-Uzo rep primary

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday clarified that none of the aspirants who participated in its nationwide presidential, governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly primaries had yet been formally ratified as candidates for the 2027 general elections.

This was as the former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, emerged as the governorship candidate of NDC, marking a significant milestone in the party’s preparations for the forthcoming elections.

Also, a House of Representatives aspirant of NDC for the Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Uchenna Okolo, has alleged irregularities in the party’s primary election, claiming that the exercise was marred by intimidation, venue changes, and attempts to influence the outcome.

The party said the final approval and official announcement of successful aspirants would only come after the completion of results collation and ratification by its National Working Committee (NWC).

This came as the party concluded its nationwide primaries amid what observers described as a massive show of grassroots mobilisation and growing national acceptance ahead of the 2027 polls.

According to a statement issued by the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the exercise was conducted between Thursday and Friday across several states of the federation.

He explained that large crowds of party members and supporters trooped to voting centres to participate in the direct primaries and affirmation processes.

Despite logistical concerns triggered by the Eid-el-Kabir holidays and transportation challenges in parts of the country, the exercise, he added, was largely peaceful, orderly and well coordinated.

He said officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), supported by security agencies including the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS), monitored the exercise in various locations to ensure compliance with electoral regulations and maintain public order.

According to him, reports from across the federation indicated that voting and affirmation processes were transparent and largely hitch-free in most centres, while party stakeholders commended aspirants and supporters for their maturity and peaceful conduct throughout the exercise.

Director stated that the party’s National Working Committee was still expected to complete the collation of results from the states before making formal announcements from the national headquarters.

A major highlight of the primaries, according to him, was the party’s decision to allow aspirants participate in the process before purchasing nomination forms, an approach supporters described as unprecedented in Nigeria’s political landscape.

He said, “Under the arrangement introduced by the party leadership, nomination forms would only be sold to candidates who emerged successful from the primaries.

“Party supporters said the initiative was designed to deepen internal democracy, encourage wider participation and reduce financial barriers for aspirants seeking elective offices on the platform of the party.

“Many voting centres recorded festive scenes, with supporters chanting solidarity songs and expressing confidence in the party’s leadership and vision for national renewal.

“Leaders of the party described the successful conduct of the exercise as another major milestone in the steady growth of the NDC as a formidable political movement committed to credible leadership and democratic participation.”

Political observers said the large turnout recorded during the primaries could further strengthen the NDC’s momentum as political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections continue to gather pace.

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had earlier been endorsed by some party stakeholders as preferred presidential and vice-presidential standard bearers of the NDC for the 2027 general elections.

However, party sources stressed yesterday that the endorsements did not amount to formal ratification by the party’s leadership structures.

Gwarzo’s emergence was announced yesterday by his media aide, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, who disclosed that he would be formally affirmed alongside other NDC candidates during the party’s scheduled affirmation ceremony yesterday.

According to the spokesperson, the event will also feature the affirmation of the party’s candidates for the State House of Assembly, National Assembly, governorship, and presidential elections.

Gwarzo brings to the contest decades of public service and political experience.

He previously served as Deputy Governor of Kano State and was elected twice as a local government chairman.

He also held commissioner positions in four different ministries in Kano State, where he contributed to policy formulation and implementation across key sectors.

In addition, Gwarzo served as a member of the National Assembly Service Commission and as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal College of Education, Kontagora.

His extensive record in public administration and grassroots leadership has earned him recognition as one of Kano’s most experienced political figures.

His emergence as the NDC governorship candidate is expected to bolster the party’s campaign efforts and strengthen its position ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists shortly after the primary election yesterday, Okolo alleged that political actors and other party stakeholders interfered with the process, making it difficult for delegates to participate freely. He claimed that party officials stopped counting delegates after tallying those who turned up for their preferred candidate.

“My supporters came out en masse to support me, but they were not counted,” he alleged, adding that officials also declined to announce a winner at the venue, stating instead that the outcome would be determined at the national level in Abuja.

Speaking further, he said “I would have emerged victorious in the exercise because my grassroots support and political experience places me ahead of other contestants.”

The aspirant also questioned the absence of what he described as adequate security presence at the venue, alleging that certain party loyalists, rather than electoral officials, managed the process.

On the conduct of the parallel primary in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Okolo claimed that he received reports that the venue was repeatedly changed, contrary to an earlier agreement reached during an aspirants’ meeting, creating confusion among participants.

Okolo called on the national leadership of the NDC to review the process and ensure what he described as a fair outcome, warning that the alleged imposition of candidates could undermine the party’s chances in future elections.