Femi Azeez: New Eagle Takes Flight

With 19 goals contribution (11 goals and eight assists) in the recently concluded English Championship, Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle was left with little choice but to include Millwall forward, Femi Azeez, who was also listed in the Championship Player of the Season in the Unity Cup at The Valley Stadium, London. The 24-year-old did not disappoint, scoring the two goals that sank Zimbabwe. Chelle indeed described the two-goal hero as a bright prospect who will make a long career in the national team if he remains focused on improving his game. “If I wake up with a good state of mind, and I want him in the team for the Portugal and Poland games, I’ll say yes, but if I don’t want him, I will say no,” the Malian said.

Femi Azeez scored twice on his Nigeria debut against Zimbabwe to help seal a place in the Unity Cup final.

The Millwall forward put the recent Championship play-off heartbreak to one side and grabbed his opportunity on the international stage with both hands, opening scoring inside five minutes before giving the Super Eagles breathing space just after the hour mark.

As such, Nigeria – the winners of all three previous editions of the Unity Cup – will look to defending their crown against Jamaica in today’s final at Charlton’s The Valley stadium.

Failure to qualify for this summer’s World Cup in North America has afforded the Nigeria coach the chance to rebuild.

“This Unity Cup is for us, this is not a question about winning the trophy,” Chelle said during the pre-match press conference. “I have a goal and objective for this tournament, for these two friendly games.

“The first objective is giving an opportunity, a chance to show what we can do and what we can improve with our team.

“There are some new players that I want to give the chance to show something. This is our main goal. The second objective, of course, when you play, you want to win.”

His first goal came after just five minutes, as his left-footed strike from just outside the box arrowed past Future Sibanda and into the bottom corner.

Then just after the hour mark and, against the run of play, Azeez tapped home from a Terem Moffi cross to wrap up the victory for the Super Eagles, setting the West Africans on their way to completing both objectives set out by Chelle.

Inspite of Azeez’s match-winning brace against Zimbabwe, Chelle has expressed some dissatisfaction with his overall contribution in Tuesday’s Unity Cup, faulting the 24-year-old’s failure to execute his tactical instructions before being substituted.

“The first objective was for him to run today; this is what I asked of them,” Chelle said. “The second instruction was to press high, but during the 90 minutes, they did not.

“We have to analyse the performance, particularly Azeez’s. I know he scored two goals, so congratulations to him.”

But he lost possession far too often, technically, so I’m not happy. He won the ball back at times, but other times he didn’t, so I’m not happy. But for his debut, I can say congratulations to him.”

When asked whether Azeez had done enough to earn a spot in the squad for Nigeria’s upcoming friendlies against Poland and Portugal in June, Chelle was deliberately vague.

“If I want him for the games against Portugal and Poland, I’ll say yes. But if I don’t want him, I’ll say no,” he said.

Azeez’s performance reflected the outstanding season he had with Millwall, and he was full of optimism about what lies ahead with the Super Eagles.

“It was a mix of excitement, comfortability and expression,” Azeez told Nigeria Football Weekly.

“The manager gave us freedom, especially in the final third, to do what we want and express ourselves. That’s why we’re here at the end of the day.

“When Moffi passed the ball back to me, and I saw that, I was going for it. I didn’t even think twice. I just went for it.”

With most of the Super Eagles regulars expected to return for the June friendlies against Portugal and Poland, Azeez also relished playing in a role more commonly associated with Ademola Lookman.

“I’ve never really played in that position before, I’ll be honest,” Azeez revealed.

“But over the last few days in training, I really enjoyed it. The management and technical staff helped me feel my way into the role.

“As soon as I touched the ball and got comfortable with my surroundings, I was able to show what I can do,” he said.

“I just want to represent this country, do as well as I can, and play in front of these fans. It’s incredible.

Born in London to a Nigerian father and Spanish mother, the 24-year-old winger officially committed his international future to Nigeria earlier this year despite eligibility to represent England and Spain.

But the road to this moment was far from easy.

Azeez was released from Watford’s academy at age 14, a setback that could have ended his football dreams early. Instead, he rebuilt his career through non-league football with clubs like Northwood, Wealdstone, and Hanwell Town before eventually earning opportunities at Reading F.C..

His persistence finally paid off after joining Millwall, where he exploded into form during the 2025/2026 Championship season.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs which include Everton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Fulham have been listed among Premier League clubs interested in signing the 24-year-old, with Sunderland being the latest Premier League club to be linked with Azeez.

The winger was one of Millwall’s standout performers in the English Championship during the 2025/26 season, scoring 11 goals and provided eight assists in 37 league appearances for the Lions, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

They lost 2-0 on aggregate to Hull City in the semi-final of the Championship playoff.

The Nigerian’s impressive performances earned him a place in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Season.

According to reports, Millwall will only consider a substantial offer for the former Reading player.

The Lions are expected to demand a fee in the region of €20m from interested clubs.

Azeez began his football journey at the age of nine but was released from the Watford youth system at 14. He began his senior career with non-league side Northwood.

After making 12 appearances in his debut season, he signed for fellow non-league club Wealdstone in 2018. Following his spell at Wealdstone, which included a loan move to Hanwell Town in 2018, he joined Reading in 2019.

He was later loaned to Bracknell Town before making his senior debut for Reading in 2021. He became an important part of the team during the 2023/24 season before signing for Millwall in 2024.

At Millwall, Azeez enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the just-concluded season, recording 11 goals and seven assists in 37 Championship games. He was named the EFL Championship Player of the Month for February 2026 after registering five goal contributions in five matches.

He also has a younger brother, Miguel Azeez, who plays as a midfielder for National League club Morecambe.

The younger Azeez began his career in Arsenal’s youth academy at the age of five. On September 24, 2019, he signed his first professional contract with Arsenal. He made his first-team debut on December 10, 2020, replacing Joe Willock in the 83rd minute of a 4-2 UEFA Europa League win over Irish side Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium.

For Azeez, his rise during the just-concluded Championship season has also made him a transfer subject, with former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney tipping him for a move to the Premier League.

“I think Femi Azeez is one of those players who can step up,” Rooney said.

“He’s a player I’ve watched, and I really like him. He’s an intelligent football player, and I think to go and play in the Premier League, you need that intelligence to be able to find space, take the ball and be a match-winner.

“I think he’s one player who’s more suited to the Premier League.”

How well Azeez establishes himself as a Super Eagles regular remains to be seen. However, his explosive start in the Unity Cup and a move to the English top tier would definitely add as a booster.