NHEA 2026: Duchess, Evercare Hospitals, Others Top Nominees for Awards

Afteran extensive nomination and screening process conducted by the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) Jury, online voting for the 2026 edition of the awards has kicked off, marking the commencement of the final public participation phase ahead of the highly anticipated award ceremony.

Nominees for this year’s awards include African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), Duchess International Hospital, Evercare Hospital, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, Lily Hospitals, LASUTH, UMTH, UPTH, Total Health Trust, AXA Mansard Health, Leadway Health, Cerba Lancet Nigeria, Avon Health Practice, Clinix Healthcare, Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre, Lakeshore Cancer Center, The Bridge Clinic, St. Ives Specialist Hospital, GE Healthcare, JNC International, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Drugstoc, Avon Healthcare, Edge Medical Solutions, among many others.

According to organisers of the awards ceremony, several outstanding healthcare institutions, professionals, healthcare technology companies, diagnostics providers, pharmaceutical organisations, HMOs, and media organisations have emerged as nominees across various categories.

Widely regarded as the premier recognition platform for excellence within Nigeria’s healthcare sector, the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award continues to spotlight organisations and individuals making exceptional contributions toward improving healthcare delivery, innovation, quality standards, and patient outcomes across the country.

Director of Marketing, Communication and Strategy, Moses Braimah, said the online voting process for the 2026 edition reflects the growing maturity and competitiveness of Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem.

According to him, “NHEA has continued to evolve as a credible platform for recognising healthcare excellence, innovation, leadership, and impact. The quality of entries and nominations received this year demonstrates the remarkable progress being made across different segments of Nigeria’s healthcare industry. This year’s nominees represent institutions and individuals driving transformation, expanding access to quality care, and setting new benchmarks for service delivery.”

Braimah further explained that the awards process also includes independent verification and assessment exercises for selected categories to ensure transparency, credibility, and integrity in the evaluation process.

The Executive Secretary of NHEA, Vivian Alikali, emphasised the importance of public participation in the awards process and urged stakeholders to be part of the initiative.

“We encourage healthcare stakeholders, patients, partners, and members of the public to actively participate by voting for their preferred organisations and individuals. Public engagement remains a vital component of NHEA as it provides an opportunity to recognise healthcare institutions and professionals making a meaningful impact within communities and across the healthcare sector.”

She said, “Members of the public are encouraged to visit the official NHEA website to participate in the voting exercise through the dedicated online voting portal.”

According to her, to vote, participants are required to create and authenticate an account using their registered email addresses before proceeding with the voting process. Online voting officially commenced on May 20, 2026, and will close on June 19, 2026.

Winners of the various categories will be unveiled during the NHEA 2026 Awards Ceremony scheduled to hold on Friday, June 26, 2026, in Lagos.

The 2026 award categories cover key sectors of the healthcare industry including healthcare delivery services, diagnostics and laboratory medicine, health insurance, oncology, IVF services, biomedical technology, pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution, physiotherapy, healthcare innovation, and healthcare media excellence.