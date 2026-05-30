Ogun Christian Youth Forum Congratulates Adeola on APC Governorship Ticket

The Ogun State Christian Youth Forum has congratulated Senator Olamilekan Adeola, on his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2027 election, describing it as a major step toward a brighter future for the state.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Bamidele Ogundare, and Secretary, Oluwole Ilo, the forum said Adeola’s emergence reflected years of purposeful leadership, dedication to grassroots development, and commitment to the welfare of the people.

The group, which comprises Christian youth organisations, student bodies, young professionals, entrepreneurs, ministers and faith-based groups across Ogun State, said Adeola had consistently demonstrated competence, compassion and accessibility in public service through contributions to youth empowerment, infrastructure development, education support, economic inclusion and community engagement.

According to the forum, his emergence presents a renewed opportunity to build a more prosperous, united and peaceful Ogun State where young people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to governance and development. The forum also pledged its prayers, solidarity and unwavering support for the senator ahead of the 2027 governorship election, while urging youths across the state to remain peaceful, united and committed to the democratic process.