LASG Hails CraftVantage on Creative Industry Initiatives

Oluchi Chibuzor

Lagos State Government has commended CraftVantage art exhibition for unlocking local and international employment opportunities for young Nigerian artists, while attracting investment and promoting sustainability in the creative industry for economic growth.

Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Titilayo Oshodi, gave the commendation during the CraftVantage 2026 Graduate Exhibition, themed: ‘Bold Stories, Sustainable Futures’, held in Lagos recently.

She said the state government identifies the creative industry and green economy as critical sectors for economic diversification and growth, noting that Nigeria must begin to explore alternative revenue sources beyond oil by leveraging its abundant natural and human resources in the creative industry.

Oshodi pledged the state government would support the artists by facilitating access to markets and investment opportunities to scale and grow their operations.

Founder of CraftVantage, Oluwayemisi Ogunbodede, said the programme was designed to support fresh graduates and provide them with platforms to showcase their talents and stories, adding that the artists went through intensive training and mentorship for months.

According to her, the exhibition was aimed at presenting the artists’ creativity, technical skills and commitment to sustainability through the use of eco-conscious materials and processes.

Ogunbodede said the organisation was committed to nurturing emerging artists through mentorship, financial support, professional guidance, curated platforms and international exposure as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy.