Ogun 2027: Adeola’s Grassroots’ Machinery And Towering Goodwill

Olanrewaju Fatunmbi

The dust has settled on the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Ogun State, ending months of speculation, anxiety, and backroom negotiations that gripped the party’s structures from the wards to the state secretariat. When the process concluded, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, emerged as the party’s flag bearer for the 2027 governorship election.

The exercise, conducted across the 20 local government areas, attracted unprecedented participation and was widely adjudged peaceful, orderly, and devoid of violence or disruptions. Speaking after participating in the governorship primary at Ward 3, Iperu 1, in Ikenne Local Government Area, the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said the outcome formalises what party stakeholders had signaled earlier: broad acceptance of Adeola as consensus candidate.

“In Ogun State, we have done things differently. We ensured extensive consultations with the leadership of our party across the state constituencies and local governments to build consensus around candidates, even while acknowledging that we have many brilliant and eminent party members capable of occupying those positions,” Abiodun said.

He disclosed that more than 700 aspirants had initially indicated interest in contesting for various elective positions under the APC ahead of 2027. The party adopted extensive consultations and consensus-building mechanisms to ensure the emergence of credible candidates while sustaining unity within its ranks.

“So, we undertook a rigorous exercise to screen over 700 aspirants and engage with their leaders. The idea was to identify the best candidates for each election. Having done that, we reached out to those who were not eventually selected and ensured they were accommodated politically,” the governor added.

Unlike other states where similar arrangements collapsed under the weight of rival ambitions and accusations of imposition, Adeola’s support base held across divides. The result gives the APC a rare sense of unity heading into 2027, at a time when internal fractures have weakened opposition and ruling parties alike in other parts of the country. That unity is not accidental. It reflects a deliberate process of negotiation and a recognition that the party’s best chance rests on presenting a candidate with statewide credibility.

Adeola didn’t emerge out of nowhere. His formidable grassroots machinery and towering goodwill cleared the hurdles long before the first ballot was cast. For more than a decade, he has built a reputation as one of the most accessible federal legislators from Ogun State, leveraging constituency projects, empowerment programmes, and consistent engagement with local communities to maintain visibility. His interventions in education, health, and small business support have made his name familiar far beyond his senatorial district. From classrooms renovated in Yewa to medical outreaches in Ijebu and skill acquisition programmes in Egba land, the footprint of his constituency outreach is visible across the state. Ward leaders, youth groups, market associations, artisans and traditional rulers cited his presence on the ground as a key reason for backing him early.

While consensus in some states is seen as imposition, his candidacy did the opposite, sparking widespread excitement and raising expectations of fresh ideas to consolidate the socioeconomic foundation laid by Governor Abiodun’s administration. Party members who initially pushed for an open contest said they shifted support once they weighed Adeola’s statewide acceptance against the risks of a divisive primary. The argument was simple: a competitive primary could produce a winner, but it might also leave the party bruised and vulnerable to opposition exploitation. In a political environment where elections are often won or lost on turnout and coalition management, that calculation proved decisive.

For many voters, the choice points to continuity rather than disruption. Sustainable development thrives on steady progress, and Adeola’s emergence reflects a collective desire to safeguard Ogun’s current gains in infrastructure, education, and economic growth. Under Governor Abiodun, the state has prioritised road construction, industrial parks, and agricultural initiatives aimed at attracting private investment. The Gateway International Airport (GIA), improvements to the Abeokuta-Sagamu corridor, and targeted incentives for manufacturers have begun to change perceptions of Ogun as a difficult place to do business. Investors who once hesitated over logistics and energy costs are now testing the waters, citing improved road networks and a more predictable regulatory environment. The fear among stakeholders was that a sharp break in leadership could stall these projects or alter policy direction at a critical stage. Adeola’s track record of collaboration with the state government reassured many that he would maintain momentum while introducing his own policy emphasis.

He is viewed as the strategic hand needed to accelerate that legacy, not derail it. His legislative experience in Abuja gives him familiarity with federal processes, budget negotiations, and intergovernmental relations, skills crucial for states seeking to maximize federal allocations and attract foreign direct investment. Supporters argue this positions him to serve as an effective bridge between Ogun and the federal government, particularly in energy, transport, and industrial development. Ogun’s proximity to Lagos and its position on key trade routes make federal partnerships essential, and having a governor who understands how to navigate those channels is seen as an advantage. His role in budget and finance committees at the National Assembly has also given him insight into fiscal policy and revenue mobilization that could be applied at the state level.

Having emerged from a process of wide stakeholder consultation, Adeola carries a mandate to build the social capital needed for good governance. The consultations were not ceremonial. Party elders, serving and former lawmakers, local government chairmen, and civil society actors engaged in a series of meetings that tested the strength of Adeola’s acceptance. The discussions covered policy priorities, zoning sensitivities, and mechanisms for integrating rival camps. Objections faded and defections were minimal, suggesting the process produced a result most factions could live with. That outcome matters in a state with a history of factionalism that has cost the APC elections in the past. Managing those old fault lines will remain a test, but the primaries provided a starting point for a more cohesive party structure.

Abiodun stressed that the process was deliberately designed to promote inclusiveness and strengthen party cohesion, noting that no aspirant was compelled to step down.

“The essence is to ensure that nobody feels defeated. There is no winner and no vanquished. Everyone is given a sense of belonging, and that is reflected in the fact that in many of our elections, we now have consensus candidates because others voluntarily accepted the decisions and rallied round the chosen aspirants,” he said.

His expected focus is on renewing trust between the electorate and the state, strengthening public institutions, and creating a more transparent, responsive, and accountable system. Campaign insiders say the next phase will emphasize policy clarity on youth employment, small and medium enterprise support, and digital infrastructure. Ogun’s proximity to Lagos makes it a natural hub for logistics, manufacturing, and technology services, but stakeholders argue that the state has not fully capitalized on that advantage. Adeola’s platform is expected to address bottlenecks in land administration, power supply, and regulatory processes that discourage investors. There is also growing demand for targeted programmes that link technical and vocational training to the needs of local industries, so that young people can move directly into productive employment. Expanding access to credit for small businesses and streamlining the ease-of-doing-business at the local government level are also expected to feature prominently.

Beyond party politics, Adeola represents a long-awaited sense of equity for the historically marginalised Yewa/Awori people of Ogun West. The senatorial district has not produced governors, but has long argued that it remains underrepresented in Ogun’s executive leadership. His nomination is being framed not just as a personal achievement, but as recognition of a region that has contributed significantly to the state’s economy through agriculture, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), cross-border trade, and human capital. That symbolism matters in a polity where perceptions of fairness influence voter turnout and party loyalty. When communities feel included in the state’s decision-making architecture, they are more likely to participate in elections and support government programs. Traditional rulers in Ogun West have described the development as a step toward correcting a historical imbalance.

Yet his appeal extends beyond parochial lines. His ascendancy is seen as a chance to foster genuine unity of purpose across all three senatorial districts, weaving Ogun’s diverse interests into a single agenda for progress. Political observers note that his base in Ogun West is complemented by strong networks in Ogun Central and Ogun East, built through constituency projects that cut across senatorial boundaries. This cross-district support will be crucial in a general election where swing local governments often decide the outcome. It also creates an opportunity to address longstanding perceptions of marginalization without fragmenting the state along ethnic or regional lines. The challenge will be translating that goodwill into a broad-based policy agenda that resonates in Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode, and Sango Ota alike.

The challenge ahead will be converting primary unity into electoral victory. Ogun has a competitive opposition landscape, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and smaller parties retaining pockets of influence. Voter apathy remains a concern, particularly among young people who feel disconnected from party politics. Adeola’s team is expected to run a campaign that emphasizes issue-based messaging, data-driven outreach, and early engagement with undecided voters. The goal is to avoid the late scramble that has characterized past elections in the state. Early focus groups and polling data will likely shape the campaign’s messaging on cost of living, job creation, and public service delivery. Digital engagement is also expected to play a larger role, given the state’s young and urbanizing population.

There is also the matter of managing expectations within the party. A consensus candidate can unify, but it can also create resentment among aspirants who feel sidelined. Adeola’s ability to integrate former rivals into the campaign structure, offer meaningful roles, and ensure that reconciliation is more than rhetorical will determine how solid the APC’s front remains in the months ahead. The party’s appeals and reconciliation committees will play a role here, but the burden of political management rests with the candidate and his core team. How those relationships are managed will affect campaign funding, volunteer mobilization, and the party’s capacity to defend results at the polls. Political analysts note that successful consensus processes in Ogun have historically depended on post-primary inclusivity.

At the national level, Adeola’s emergence strengthens the APC’s position in the South-West ahead of 2027. Ogun is one of the region’s bellwether states, and a coordinated campaign in the state will have implications for presidential and legislative contests. Party leaders in Abuja are likely to view Ogun as a model for managing primaries without producing prolonged post-primary litigation and defections, provided the current calm holds. A strong showing in Ogun would also improve the party’s negotiating position on federal appointments and projects that affect the state’s economic trajectory. Abiodun commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing leadership that has positively impacted the party nationwide, as well as APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda for reforms that have repositioned the ruling party.

“The Electoral Act was amended, and in line with that amendment, primaries can either be conducted through consensus or direct primaries. What you have witnessed in the last one week is democracy at its best, where government is truly by the people and for the people,” the governor stated.

Abiodun further noted that the direct primary process promotes inclusiveness by allowing registered party members at the ward level to openly exercise their franchise through the queue system.

“I was a beneficiary of direct primaries in 2019, and I believe it always reflects the wishes and aspirations of the people,” he said.

The governor applauded party faithful and aspirants who willingly submitted themselves to the process, describing them as loyal and dependable stakeholders committed to the continued growth of the APC in Ogun State.

“Nobody was forced; there was no form of duress. People were engaged, and they saw reasons why the party must remain stronger and more united. Today, our party is much bigger than it was when I contested in 2019,” he added.

Abiodun also commended the state leadership of the APC for working closely with the national headquarters to ensure peaceful, fair, and transparent primaries across the state, emphasizing that no incident of violence was recorded during the exercise.

“This is how we want our party to be defined in Ogun State — a state where peace reigns, where we know how to manage ourselves with selflessness. Ogun remains the birthplace of democracy in Nigeria, and we are sustaining that legacy,” he said.

Announcing the result for Ward 3, Iperu 1, Returning Officer Dr. Femi Akinbile disclosed that the ward had 837 registered members, out of which 832 were accredited. Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola polled 829 votes, with no other aspirant contesting the governorship primary in the ward. Similar patterns were reported in other wards, underscoring the breadth of the consensus.

Ultimately, the coming months will test whether goodwill and consensus can translate into governance credibility. Voters in Ogun have shown they reward performance and punish complacency. Adeola’s campaign maintains its focus on tangible issues, avoids internal drift, and presents a clear plan for consolidating the state’s socioeconomic gains. This means the APC will enter the general elections with a significant advantage. For now, the party has what it lacked in other states: a candidate with statewide acceptance, a unified base, and a window to set the agenda on its own terms.

Sustainable development can only thrive where stakeholders share a collective, unwavering vision. Far from being a polarizing figure, Senator Adeola’s candidacy serves as a rallying point, engineered to foster a genuine, statewide unity of purpose. By ensuring that every region sees itself reflected in the state’s progress, his administration is uniquely positioned to dissolve old geopolitical fault lines, fundamentally strengthening the socio-political bonds among Ogun West, Ogun East, and Ogun Central. The next test will be translating that consensus into a campaign that speaks to the everyday concerns of traders in Sango, farmers in Imeko, students in Ago Iwoye, and manufacturers in Agbara. If that connection is made, the party’s advantage in 2027 will rest on more than party machinery. It will rest on a shared sense that Ogun’s progress is not on hold, but accelerating.

*Fatunmbi writes from Okeagbede, in Imeko-Afon LGA of Ogun state