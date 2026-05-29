Diversification Drives Gtext Holdings at 18

Iyke Bede

Gtext Holdings is marking its 18th anniversary with a series of activities centred on real estate development, professional training and community support, reflecting the company’s growth from a digital marketing platform into a diversified business group with interests across multiple sectors.

Founded nearly two decades ago as a digital marketing company, Gtext Holdings expanded into real estate and has since continued to broaden its business interests. The company used the anniversary activities to spotlight its growth over the years while also focusing on industry development and community support.

Elaborating on the next steps for Gtext, Founder Stephen Akintayo said:

“The company is now in a diversification phase. For the first seven years, we were more about bulk SMS and digital marketing. For the last 10 years plus, we were more about real estate. In the future, we’ll be much more diversified.”

He continued: “In the next ten years, we are into heavy diversification because we realised in the last 10 years, if you look at real estate and how it is structured: it is ultimately long-term funding and long-term tying down of capital. So, if you don’t trade and have a business that is bringing in revenue daily, you’ll have a liquidity problem.”

The anniversary activities held in Lagos and Abuja included a four-day training programme for realtors. The sessions focused on digital marketing, sales techniques, client management and practical strategies for closing deals within the real estate sector.

Participants were also trained on professionalism, relationship management and global best practices required to compete in a rapidly evolving property market. The programme formed part of efforts to improve capacity and raise professional standards within the industry.

The company also convened a real estate developers conference which brought together established players within the sector to share insights on business growth, market positioning and long-term sustainability.

Speakers at the conference discussed the realities of scaling a real estate business in Nigeria, building trust with clients, navigating competition within the sector and adapting to changing market conditions. The event also created room for networking and knowledge-sharing among developers, marketers and other stakeholders within the industry.

As part of its corporate social responsibility activities tied to the anniversary, Gtext Holdings partnered with Rainoil and Petrocam to distribute fuel to more than 1,000 Nigerians across Lagos and Abuja.

Several hundred families also received cooking gas support through the outreach programme organised ahead of the anniversary dinner scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 30 at the Eko Hotels and Suites.