Balloranking Extends Dapper Music Deal After Four Years

Iyke Bede

Dapper Music and Entertainment has announced the re-signing of Nigerian singer Balloranking, extending a partnership that has developed over the last four years as the artist continues to strengthen his position within Nigeria’s street-pop and afrobeats scene.

The renewed agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony held at the Dapper Group headquarters in Lagos. The deal reflects updated terms following the progress recorded over the course of the relationship and signals the beginning of another phase for the artist, with a new project already in development.

Balloranking partnered with Dapper Music and Entertainment in 2022 and has since emerged as one of the notable voices within Nigeria’s street-pop movement. Through multiple releases, collaborations and live performances, the singer has expanded his audience beyond his grassroots beginnings while maintaining the emotionally driven storytelling that shaped his early appeal.

With support spanning label services, branding, rollout strategy, distribution and live performance management, Balloranking has grown into an artist with wider national recognition and increasing international visibility. Distribution for releases under the partnership has continued through Dvpper Digital, contributing to audience growth across streaming platforms.

Projects including ‘Trench Kid Deluxe’ and ‘Ghetto Gospel’ further established his identity as an artist balancing melodic accessibility with street-rooted experiences and introspective storytelling.

Speaking on the renewed agreement, Chief Executive Officer of Dapper Group, Damilola ‘Dapper’ Akinwunmi, described the re-signing as a continuation of a partnership built on trust and shared growth.

“Re-signing Balloranking means more to us than adding a name to the roster; it’s a renewal of trust between an artist and a label that have grown together. Four years in, we’re not starting over; we’re building on everything we’ve already proven. The best of this partnership is still ahead,” he said.

Balloranking also reflected on the decision to continue with the company.

“Dapper Music has been home from day one. We’ve grown together, won together, and there was never any question about staying. This isn’t just a new deal. It’s a promise to keep going harder. The streets haven’t seen the best of me yet,” he said.

The announcement comes as Dapper Group continues to expand its operations across artist development, distribution, branding, live entertainment and media services within Nigeria’s music business ecosystem.

According to the company, the group currently accounts for an estimated eight per cent of Nigeria’s streaming market and generates more than one billion streams annually across its ecosystem.