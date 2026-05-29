Ajayi Crowther University Honours Actress Jumoke Odetola

Popular actress and filmmaker Jumoke Odetola has been honoured by her alma mater, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State, during a distinguished personality lecture organised by the institution.

The lecture, themed “Reinventing Yourself: Unlocking Personal Growth in a Changing World,” attracted students, lecturers, alumni and other guests who gathered to celebrate the actress’ achievements and career journey.

Odetola was received on arrival by Dr. Peter Oiku and later hosted by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ebunoluwa Oduwole.

During the visit, the actress presented a bouquet of flowers to the Vice Chancellor in recognition of her leadership as the institution’s first female vice chancellor.

Speaking at the lecture, Odetola urged students to embrace resilience, reinvention and continuous self-development in order to succeed in an evolving world.

She reflected on her academic and professional journey, noting that she studied Computer Science with an ICT option at Ajayi Crowther University before earning Master’s degrees in Information Technology and Business Administration. She also studied Film Producing at the London Film Academy in the United Kingdom.

The Vice Chancellor described Odetola as an outstanding ambassador of the university whose achievements reflect excellence, discipline and perseverance.

She encouraged students to emulate the actress’ commitment to learning and personal growth.

Some students who attended the lecture described it as inspiring, saying Odetola’s story reinforced the value of dedication, consistency and continuous learning.

The event later featured theatre performances staged by students in honour of the actress.

Speaking during the evening gathering, Odetola commended the students for their performances and disclosed plans to collaborate with some of them on future movie projects.

The event ended with celebrations attended by students, staff and guests of the institution.