Telecoms Subscribers Hit 185.7m as Internet Users Increase to 153.8m   

Emma Okonji

The latest telecoms industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has put the total number of telecoms subscribers across networks at 185,718,018 as of March 2026 as against 184,603,928 in February 2026.

The data also showed a total teledensity of 85.67 per cent in March 2026 as against a teledensity of 85.16 per cent in February.

The data put the total number of internet subscribers, including mobile data subscribers at 153,820,556 as at March 2026, up from 153,134,987 that was recorded in February 2026.

From the latest figures, which THISDAY obtained from the official website of NCC, MTN maintained its lead in telecoms subscriptions with 95,759,210 subscribers and a market share 51.62 per cent, followed by Airtel with 63,629,101 subscribers and a market share of 34.30 per cent. Globacom has 22,639,893 subscribers with a market share of 12.20 per cent, while T2 has 3,478,544 subscribers, with a market share of 1.88 per cent.

The statistics on telecoms subscriptions showed that there has been a steady growth in nine months from July 2025 to March 2026.

As at July 2025, telecoms subscription was 169.3 million with a teledensity of 78.11 per cent, but in August 2025, the figure increased to 171.6 million with an increased teledensity of 79.14 per cent. In September 2025, telecoms subscriptions increased to 173.5 million with a teledensity of 80.05 per cent. In October 2025, there was a further increase in telecoms subscriptions to 175.3 million with a teledensity of 80.87 per cent. In November 2025, telecoms subscriptions increased again to 177.4 million, with a teledensity of 81.84 per cent. In December 2025, telecoms subscriptions reached 179.6 million, with a teledensity of 82.87 per cent.

In January 2026, telecoms subscriptions increased again to 182.2 million with a teledensity of 84.06 per cent. In February 2026, telecoms subscriptions increased to 184.6 million with a teledensity of 85.16 per cent, before reaching 185.7 million telecoms subscriptions in March 2026, with a teledensity of 85.67 per cent.

Internet subscriber data has also recorded increase in nine months from July 2025 to March 2026, with mobile internet subscriber data taking the lead. Out of the total of 153.8 million internet subscriber data recorded in March 2026, the total mobile internet subscriber data from GSM operators like MTN, Airtel, Globacom and T2 alone, reached 153.2 million.

As at July 2025, total internet subscriber data was 138.7 million, but the figure increased to 140.3 million in August 2025, with a further increase to 140.9 million in September 2025. In October 2025, total internet subscriber data increased to 142.6 million, with a further increase to 144.7 million in November 2025, before reaching 148.1 million in December 2025.

In January 2026, total internet subscriber data increased again to 151.5 million, with a further increase to 153.1 million in February 2026, before reaching 153.8 million in March 2026, according to NCC’s latest statistics.

The steady growth rate in both telecoms subscriptions and internet subscriber data is expected to continue in subsequent months, growth trajectory in the telecoms industry in recent times.