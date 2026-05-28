  • Wednesday, 27th May, 2026

Truecaller Expands into Global Data Services

Business | 13 seconds ago

Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, has expanded into global data services, with the launch of travel eSIM.

The launch marks Truecaller’s move into mobile data services, broadening the platform beyond caller ID and spam protection, and for the first time adding digital consumables to the portfolio.

500 million people already trust Truecaller with their daily communication. Travel eSIM extends that relationship to international travel – a category where users routinely overpay for connectivity or arrive at their destination disconnected. 

Travel eSIM is a fully digital mobile data service that activates in minutes.

The web opens the product to compatible Android devices from day one.

COO at Truecaller, Fredrik Kjell,said: “I am delighted that Truecaller is launching an eSIM travel data product for our users. Truecaller is a trusted communications brand worldwide, and with our scale, we can offer a great product at a competitive price. We are rolling this out on our iPhone app and the web channel, and look forward to expanding on our Android app and adding support for additional markets. Today marks the first step in offering adjacent communication products to our massive user base.”

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