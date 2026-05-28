Building Africa’s Hyperscale AI-ready Data Centres in Nigeria

Last week’s launch of the first ever Hyperscale AI-ready Data Centres in Nigeria by Kasi Cloud, will not only drive digital transformation in Africa, but will also help to reverse the trend where critical mass of data are generated in Nigeria, but hosted and processed outside of Nigeria, a development that hitherto negates Nigeria’s sovereignty, writes Emma Okonji

Nigeria and the rest of the world, last week, witnessed the launch of the first ever Hyperscale AI-ready Data Centres in Nigeria, positioned as the single largest data centre in West Africa, designed to deliver AI-era performance, hyperscale capacity and intelligent connectivity for the world’s digital leaders.

The Kasi Cloud LOS1 Data Centre is positioned to enable Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads to lead the next generation of technology for Nigeria, and to enable enterprises to operate at global scale, and individuals to access the latest technologies.

It is designed to create digital employment for Nigerians and improve data connectivity that is currently being provided by exiting Tier 111 data centres in Nigeria.

Kasi LOS1 Data Centre

Kasi Cloud Data Centres has four floors and a roof-top, with a total of eight data halls (two per floor) and each floor has between 400 and 760 racks in the main data halls and another 160 racks for the high density AI halls with modular design for phased expansion.

The data centre is powered by 100 megawatts (MW) capacity, with eight megawatts dedicated to each floor, making it 32 MW total capacities for the four floors. The facility has four diverse fibre routes, dual MMRs and Kasi Fabric integration, with N-plus 2 chilled-water system, liquid-ready for AI workloads.

LOS1 is the foundation of Kasi’s programmable infrastructure, setting the benchmark for hyperscale growth in Africa, built for unstoppable scale and AI-ready performance. Through Kasi collocation, customers can deploy scalable capacity directly adjacent to Kasi Fabric’s interconnection core. Through the Kasi Fabric, they can access Kasi Internet Network Exchange (iNX) and the Kasi Internet Cloud Exchange (iCX) environments, connecting carriers, cloud and enterprise partners seamlessly.

LOS1 represents the cornerstone of Kasi Cloud, Africa’s intelligent infrastructure platform, a connected sustainable ecosystem engineered for AI, cloud and enterprise growth at scale.

AI-ready Data Centre

Speaking about the Kasi Cloud AI-ready Data Centres, the Co-founder/CEO, Kasi Cloud, Johnson Agogbua, said the lived in a moment when Artificial Intelligence is rewriting the rule of economic competition.

According to him, every industry, including Banking, Healthcare, Agriculture, Education, Manufacturing and government, will be transformed by AI in the next five to 10 years, which is not a prediction at all, but well underway. And it is not a leading indicator. It’s actually the trailing indicator, Agogbua said.

“There are AI workloads here in our facility development center. It’s whether we are ready or not. The question is who will write Africa’s story in the AI, because there is what most people do not understand about Artificial Intelligence.

AI does not just process data, but it also reflects the data it was trained on, being touched on it. It reflects the values, the languages, the history, the culture, the worldview of whoever built it. If Africa’s AI is trained on servers in the Bay Area in San Francisco, it will reflect San Francisco’s assumptions. If it is built in Munich, it carries Munich’s perspectives. If built in Shanghai, it carries Shanghai’s interests. But if it is built here on the Africa infrastructure, trained on Africa data, governed by African law, then for the first time, AI reflects us. It reflects our languages, our histories, our ways of knowing and solving and creating,” Agogbua said.

According to him, Nigerian enterprises are currently spending $850 million every year on foreign cloud infrastructure. Every Naira that we spend abroad on cloud and building models and driving influence outside of Nigeria, is building infrastructure, building tech, building the brains and the resulting information and capabilities that we import back. The Kasi Cloud LOS1 is just the beginning of the answer to that problem.

“When we were planning the launch of Kasi Cloud Data Centres we made a deliberate decision to make sure that the custodians of our great cultures were present to witness it not as symbols, not as decoration, but as a statement of what we believe this infrastructure must ultimately serve, because technology without culture is hollow, and infrastructure without identity has no soul,” Agogbua further said.

Also speaking at the launch, the Co-founder/Director, Kasi Cloud, Mark Adams

Said Africa would continue to represent a huge opportunity, and that digital infrastructure would remain an enabler for the people of Africa to achieve their potential.

“Kasi Cloud is positioned to enable Cloud and AI workloads to lead the next generation of technology for Nigeria, to enable enterprises to operate at global scale, and individuals to access the latest technologies. The partnership between Kasi Cloud, the Federal Government of Nigeria, Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), in terms of creating this opportunity and building what we have today, is tremendous. I look forward to a future in which the latest AI technology is accessible to Nigerian enterprises and the Nigerian people, and help them take advantage of the opportunities of the future,” Adams said.

NSIA Position

Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Aminu Umar-Sadiq, one of the financiers of Kasi Cloud, said: “Four years ago, NSIA defended, not on a building but on a thesis that Nigeria could not credibly pursue digital transformation whilst exporting its data. That a country with over 200 million people, more than 110 million internet users and two of the world’s most significant submarine cable landings, had no business sending some of its most valuable digital assets offshore for storage and processing.

“Today, that thesis stands before us, in concrete and steel. The classical hyperscale data centre is not just another facility, but it is a statement of ambition, built on 4.2 hectares of plot in Lekki, Lagos. It represents Nigeria’s first indigenous hyperscale data centre and signals that the country is ready to host the next generation of cloud, Artificial Intelligence and high-density computing infrastructure on its own soil.”

Government’s Position

Establishing government’s commitment and interest in AI-driven data centre in Nigeria, Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Olatubosun Alake, said the launch of Kasi Cloud Data Centres with AI capabilities, is the beginning of an ambitious move to building a multi-billion dollar industry in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Our presence signals our support and belief for infrastructure projects, not just like this, but across different sectors. We all know that the world is changing. Economic models are being re-written. It is important that Lagos, and by extension Nigeria, be acquainted with the fundamental building blocks accelerating that change. Kasi Cloud represents Lagos’ foray into large-scale, hyperscale AI infrastructure, which is a testament of Africa’s compute ambition realised.

“With a start-up and technology ecosystem worth over $15 billion, cutting across fintech, agritech, real estate, construction tech, secular economy, environmental science, and the like, critical infrastructure and sovereignty have become non-negotiable parameters for our infrastructure environment. That is why Lagos State, under the leadership of Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, is investing in critical infrastructure such as fiber optics, data centers, smart tech for city management, and most importantly, putting funds behind innovation programmes in universities and strengthening the start-up ecosystem.”

According to him, there are about 146 additional megawatt data centers planned in the pipeline. A number of them have been announced. We envisage that by 2030, we will have over 250 megawatts of data center capacity in Lagos, three times the current capacity growth.

The Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr. Taiwo Oyedele, who co-chaired the launch ceremony, in his keynote address, said: “The nations and companies that control computing infrastructure are helping to shape the future architecture of the global economy. Nigeria therefore faces a strategic choice. We can remain consumers of digital intelligence, paying continuously in foreign exchange to assess AI capability posted abroad, or we can become producers, hosts, and builders of the infrastructure powering the next generation economy. We have made a choice through the launch of Kasi Cloud Hyperscale AI-ready Data Centres. This project represents far more than a physical facility. It is strategic. It’s a national infrastructure. It strengthens the foundation for innovation, expands opportunities for enterprise, enhances productivity across sectors, and positions Nigeria as a competitive player in an increasingly AI-driven world.”

According to him, the Kasi Cloud facility gives Nigerian businesses, researchers, innovators, and institutions access to world-class data storage, AI processing capability, and high-performance computing infrastructure on Nigeria’s own soil.

“With Kasi Cloud, our fintech companies will increasingly be able to build sophisticated AI-powered solutions without routing sensitive customer data through foreign servers. Our healthcare institutions can now develop diagnostic systems trained on local realities and local patient populations. Our agricultural sector can leverage precision analytics, climate intelligence, and smarter supply chains. Our educational institutions and researchers can assess computing power previously beyond their reach. And our security institutions can strengthen intelligence and threat detection capabilities using advanced data systems,” Oyedele further said.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while cutting the ribbon for the launch of Kasi Cloud Data Centres, said: “Our startups are built here in Nigeria, but they all playing big abroad. Our businesses generate data here in Nigeria, but they process it elsewhere. Our digital economy creates value here in Nigeria, yet too much of that value lives on our shelves. That model may have survived in the early internet era, but it will not sustain the economy that we see today, and Kasi hypercale AI-ready data centre will change that narrative to boost Nigeria’s economy, improve connectivity and create digital job opportunities.”

According to him, the data centre will answer most of Nigeria’s challenges. It will lower the cost of doing business and digitally improve connectivity and make Lagos a more competitive home for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The facility is designed to scale up to 100 megawatts of power capacity and it’s AI-ready. These are not simple technological specifications. These are strategic features that mean Nigerian data can remain on Nigerian soil. They mean local processing at lower costs, reduce dependency on foreign infrastructure, and it will run faster. There will be more secure services for businesses and citizens,” Sanwo-Olu further said.